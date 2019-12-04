×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Is a Word-of-Mouth Hit

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

You may have noticed on your Twitter feeds Sunday nights that “Watchmen” appears to be popular. Yet the innovative, critically praised HBO drama series is an actual hit, not merely a zeitgeist talker. Through its seven episodes so far, the show, created and executive produced by Damon Lindelof, is drawing an average of 7.1 million viewers across HBO’s linear channels and streaming platforms. According to HBO’s tallies, “Watchmen” is premium cable’s most popular new series of 2019, and HBO’s most-watched new series since “Big Little Lies.”

While “Watchmen” is no “Game of Thrones” — as we knew, we would never see its like again — its linear ratings are perfectly fine for a cable show in the Peak TV era. On Sunday night, Episode 7, “An Almost Religious Awe,” drew 779,000 viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings, the show’s highest numbers since the premiere (799,000 viewers). Across HBO platforms Sunday, that number grew to 1.2 million viewers.

HBO is a high-end brand that’s now at the center of the streaming wars. And that will only increase as the network becomes a key feeder to HBO Max — parent company WarnerMedia’s streaming service — when it launches in May. HBO’s ratings have always been difficult to quantify because of its many channels, but since the launch of HBO Go in 2015, the network also reports its digital numbers — which streaming services do not.

According to HBO, the Sunday night premiere ratings for “Watchmen” account for only a little more than 10% of the show’s audience; the viewership for the series’ first episode stands at 9.6 million total viewers. As word of mouth builds before the Dec. 15 season finale — HBO2 will be marathoning the show this Sunday and next Sunday, and the whole season on Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 — that number will only grow.

Now there’s only one question for “Watchmen” fans: When will the show be renewed?

More TV

  • Truth Be Told

    TV Review: 'Truth Be Told'

    On “Truth Be Told,” Apple TV Plus’s new drama about a true-crime reporter reinvestigating a case she may have gotten wrong, there’s a moment of confrontation in an early episode. Face to face with a man she believes may be hiding information from her, Octavia Spencer stares him down until he’s forced to ask “What [...]

  • TV Ratings: HBO's 'Watchmen' Is a

    TV Ratings: HBO's 'Watchmen' Is a Word-of-Mouth Hit

    You may have noticed on your Twitter feeds Sunday nights that “Watchmen” appears to be popular. Yet the innovative, critically praised HBO drama series is an actual hit, not merely a zeitgeist talker. Through its seven episodes so far, the show, created and executive produced by Damon Lindelof, is drawing an average of 7.1 million [...]

  • Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux

    Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux to Star in Watergate Limited Series From 'Veep' Team at HBO

    Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are teaming up for an HBO limited series about the Watergate scandal, Variety has learned. The five-episode series is titled “The White House Plumbers.” It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency [...]

  • CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's

    CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's Been a Long and Winding Road to Get Here'

    CBS Corp. and Viacom are united once again. The merger of the two halves of the Redstone family media empire into ViacomCBS was completed Wednesday, just four months after the boards of CBS and Viacom reached an agreement on an all stock-swap transaction. The combined company’s shares will begin trading Thursday on the NASDAQ index [...]

  • Hollywood Media Executive Exodus Illustration

    Media Investment Firms Snap Up Former Hollywood Execs Set Adrift by Mergers

    The shake-out in media and entertainment after a few years of mergers, cost-cutting initiatives and massive restructurings has thrust many experienced executives back onto the job market — but they’re not all landing at mainstream Hollywood companies. A growing number of them are making their way into new roles as partners, advisers or entrepreneurs-in-residence at private [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad