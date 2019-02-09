×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Older Employees

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
HBO logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO has begun offering voluntary buyouts to older employees who have been with the company for at least 10 years.

“In the interest of costs and operating efficiencies, HBO has offered voluntary early retirement packages to a segment of our employees,” the company confirmed in a statement.

HBO sources emphasized that the buyouts are being offered on a voluntary basis. The decision to winnow some staff positions was made by HBO leaders and was not a directive from parent companies WarnerMedia or AT&T. Details of the buyout offers were not immediately clear but a source familiar with the situation described them as generous with a sliding scale payout depending on the position and length of time with the company.

“You’re hoping that when you’re doing something like this, you’re giving these people who have been so loyal and with such contribution an opportunity to leave elegantly,” said an HBO source. “We take care of our people.”

The buyouts reflect the larger effort at HBO and WarnerMedia to scrutinize its spending and allocation of resources as HBO confronts an exponential increase in competition in the high-end TV market. HBO, like every other major media company, is looking for ways to operate more efficiently by revamping and reconsidering long-established practices that were designed for a very different era of television.

It’s unclear how many employees may be eligible for buyouts. HBO is known for having numerous employees with long tenures.

(Michael Schneider contributed to this report.)

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Alex Honnold atop Lower Cathedral with El

    TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' To Premiere Commercial Free on Nat Geo in March

    In today’s roundup, “Free Solo” gets a Nat Geo premiere date and E! reveals the premiere date for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 16. DATES  The Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo” will debut commercial free on National Geographic on March 3 at 9 p.m. From documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the [...]

  • HBO logo

    HBO Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Older Employees

    HBO has begun offering voluntary buyouts to older employees who have been with the company for at least 10 years. “In the interest of costs and operating efficiencies, HBO has offered voluntary early retirement packages to a segment of our employees,” the company confirmed in a statement. HBO sources emphasized that the buyouts are being [...]

  • Casey Bloys

    HBO's Casey Bloys on Scaling Up Under AT&T, Streaming Plans and 'Big Little Lies 2'

    HBO is looking to go big — and small — with its programming this year. HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke with Variety at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour on Friday about company’s increased investment in original programming and its embrace of “intimate” shows alongside blockbusters such as “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.” [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    HBO Stands Behind Michael Jackson Doc 'Leaving Neverland': 'It Will Air as Planned'

    HBO is sticking with its decision to release a controversial documentary about Michael Jackson in the face of criticism from the late pop singer’s estate. “It doesn’t change our plans,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told Variety Friday. “We announced the air date. It will air as planned.” Earlier Friday, the Jackson estate sent a [...]

  • Susan Lucci Heart Attack

    Susan Lucci on Her Emergency Heart Surgery: 'I Was Very Lucky'

    One day after Susan Lucci revealed she underwent emergency heart surgery, the soap star stepped out at the American Heart Association’s 15th annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway event. Moments before she took a tumble on the runway (and expertly recovered), Lucci spoke to Variety about why she decided to come forward and open [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad