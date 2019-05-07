‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Partnering With The Wing For Season 2 Launch

To launch Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” HBO is partnering with the Wing to host exclusive screenings and activations across four major markets, a live panel discussion featuring five of the show’s stars, and a custom retail collection in collaboration with women-owned brands.

Later in May, “Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Zoë Kravitz will appear for a panel discussion with Vanity Fair at the Wing’s SoHo space in New York City. The event comes ahead of the drama’s Season 2 debut on Sunday, June 9.

The programming will kick off with a “Big Little Rewind” on Saturday, May 11 at Wing locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and SoHo with complimentary “Little Wing” babysitting services for LA and Soho participants. The Wing will also host advance screenings of the new season of “Big Little Lies” for Wing members. The partnership will culminate in a “Sunday Social: A Big Little Unwind Before the Premiere” day-long activation celebrating the themes of the show including a keynote with therapist Esther Perel and ending with a viewing of the season premiere.

The Wing and HBO have also teamed up with activewear brand Outdoor Voices, accessories brand Cuyana and jewelry and accessories brand Lizzie Fortunato to create a custom retail capsule in celebration of the new season. The partnership also includes working with the National Network to End Domestic Violence to donate a portion of the proceeds from the retail collection as well as working with the organization on programming.

The first installment of “Big Little Lies” told the story of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. Season 2 will explore the aftermath of Perry Wright’s (Alexander Skarsgård) death and how the lies from the first season will affect the families and their friendships. Streep is joining the original cast, including Kidman, Witherspoon, Dern, Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley.

Founded in 2016, the Wing is a national network of women-focused spaces with nearly 8,000 members. Its partnership with HBO will provide a forum to host dialogues about issues explored in the series including domestic violence, motherhood, and women’s ambition, said the two brands in a statement on Tuesday.