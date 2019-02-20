×
TV News Roundup: HBO Drops Trailer for ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ (Watch)

By

CREDIT: HBO

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the first official trailer for its upcoming docu-series “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” and Freeform announced three new cast members for its upcoming comedy series “Besties,” starring Jordin Sparks.

DATES

Netflix’s upcoming docu-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is set to premiere March 8 on the streaming platform. From the makers of “Senna” and “Amy,” the 10-part series will take a deep dive into the world of formula racing, following several race throughout a variety of countries including Melbourne, Bahrain, Canada, Austria, Singapore, Austin and Brazil, before culminating in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. James Gay Rees and Paul Martin are executive producing alongside show runner Sophie Todd.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released a new trailer for its upcoming four-part documentary series “The Case Against Adnan Syed.” Directed by Amy Berg, the series follows the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee, which was first brought to popularity by the hugely successful podcast “Serial.” The series will also present new audio recordings of Syed from prison, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee, private investigators and members of Baltimore City law enforcement. “The Case Against Adnan Syed” is set to premiere March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. See the full trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Telemundo has named Claudia Franklin as its new vice president of entertainment publicity, effective immediately.  In her new position, Franklin will oversee all consumer-focused publicity efforts to promote Telemundo’s entertainment content and talent across via media platforms and social influencers. Prior to the new position, Franklin served as vice president of communications and public affairs for Viacom International Media Networks Americas where she led the corporate communications and brand publicity throughout Latin America.

Kaizar Campwala has joined ABC News as its new vice president of business operations and insight. As vice president, Kaizar will manage business analytics while overseeing partnership opportunities and business development operations. Previously, Kaizar co-founded and served as president of CALmatters, a statehouse reporting organization in Sacramento, and led Stitcher’s business development team during the company’s early years.

CASTINGS

Gigi Zumbado, Jessika Van and Davi Santos have joined Freeform’s upcoming comedy series “Besties” alongside the previously announced cast of Jordin Sparks, Matt Shively and Brooks Brantly. Zumbado will play Jesi, a 23-year-old Cuban American raised by two gay dads; Van will portray Luna, Becca’s (Sparks) roommate and a brilliant med student; and Santos will portray Simon, the assistant to a high-powered agent. Set in Los Angeles, “Besties” follows Becca (Jordin Sparks) and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi ( Zumbado) after they discover each other through an online genetics test.

SPECIALS

Lifetime will premiere a two-part special of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” with R.Kelly survivor Lisa Van Allen on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special is set to follow a mini-marathon of the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT earlier in the evening. “Red Table Talk” is produced by Westbrook Entertainment and Very Tall Productions for Facebook Watch and is executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Todd Yasui. Annie Price is co-executive producer.  

