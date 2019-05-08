×
HBO Snags ‘Years and Years’ with Emma Thompson for Europe, Latin America

Russell T Davies’ upcoming future-set drama “Years and Years” will be on HBO Europe and HBO Latin America. The series is already set for HBO in the U.S.

“Queer as Folk” and “Doctor Who” scribe Davies’ series follows one family over 15 years, through a period of political instability, technological advances and a changing economy. Emma Thompson, who recently played an activist interrogating a politician on environmental issues in “Extinction,” stars as a charismatic celebrity-turned-politician in the show.

It is produced by Studiocanal’s Red Production Company and is a co-production between the BBC in the U.K., Canal Plus in France, and HBO in the U.S.

Studiocanal is across distribution and closed the post-MipTV deals with HBO in Europe and Latin America. BBC Studios has also bought the series for its BBC Benelux channel. Studiocanal also sold “Sanctuary” and  two seasons of “Trust me” to HBO in the Iberian region. HBO Latin America took thriller series “Moscow Noir.”

“Years and Years” was in this year’s Canneseries lineup and was well received. Variety reported it has “the potential to be one of the major drama series of 2019” after its out of competition screening in Cannes.

“We had an amazing response to ‘Years and Years’ at MipTV, which demonstrates the positive impact of having high-profile co-production partners, such as HBO, BBC and Canal + on board,” said Beatriz Campos, Studiocanal’s sales chief. “’Years and Years’ stellar writing credits, by way of Russell T Davies, its extraordinary cast and a globally relevant political storyline have gone a long way to generate interest around the world.”

