HBO Orders Comedy ‘Run’ From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones to Series

HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Run,” Variety has confirmed.

The series follows Ruby, a woman living a humdrum existence, who one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Merritt Wever will star as Ruby. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Billy Johnson, a successful life guru from a wealthy Irish family. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear in the recurring role of Flick in addition to executive producing.

Vicky Jones wrote the script and will serve as executive producer via DryWrite. Waller-Bridge will executive produce along with Emily Leo, who will executive produce for Wigwam Films. Kate Dennis directed the pilot and will also executive produce. eOne will produce for HBO. This marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.

Jones and Waller-Bridge received international acclaim for “Fleabag,” a darkly comic BBC series starring Waller-Bridge that was acquired by Amazon in 2016. The series is based on Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name, which Jones directed. Jones’s other credits include directing the play “Mydidae” and writing “Touch” and “The One.” Waller-Bridge’s other credits include an upcoming role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” as well as roles in “Broadchurch,” “The Cafe,” and “The Iron Lady.”

Deadline first reported the series order.