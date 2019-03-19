HBO Renews ‘High Maintenance’ for Fourth Season

Half-hour pot comedy “High Maintenance,” created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, has been renewed for a fourth season, announced HBO.

Starring Sinclair, the premium cable comedy follows him as the Guy, a nameless drug dealer in Brooklyn whose business allows viewers a look into a cross-section of New Yorkers and their stories. HBO describes the show as a “uniquely authentic portrait of New York with empathy and insight, telling amusing, surprising, sometimes moving and always poignant tales of denizens who are usually just faces on the crowded sidewalks of Brooklyn.”

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory executive produce the series. Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa are producers.

The show initially kicked off as a low-budget web series on Vimeo seven years ago, airing six seasons online before making the leap to HBO’s premium platform.

In a review of the first season of “High Maintenance,” Variety critic Sonia Saraiya said the series is “not a comedy that’s exclusively for New Yorkers, but it’s certainly more recognizable to anyone familiar with the particular life that straddles gentrification, street fashion, expensive cups of Instagrammable coffee, and the thunderous racket of the rapidly decaying subway.”

The series is produced by Janky Clown productions.