HBO Sets Premiere Date for Michael Jackson Doc ‘Leaving Neverland’

The two-part Michael Jackson documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” will premiere on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, announced HBO at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Friday.
The Dan Reed-directed film, which debuted at Sundance, is a four-hour expose in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege that the iconic musician sexually abused them when they were children.
The first part debuts on at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on March 3; the second part airs at the same time on March 4. The film will be avialable on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and partner streaming platforms, said the company.
Popular on Variety
Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'
Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?
'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set
Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor
Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'
Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers
Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'
Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'
The two-part Michael Jackson documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” will premiere on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, announced HBO at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Friday. The Dan Reed-directed film, which debuted at Sundance, is a four-hour expose in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege that the iconic musician [...]
“The Walking Dead” is losing another longtime cast member. Variety has confirmed with sources that Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, is leaving the series. Gurira has signed a new deal to appear in a handful of episodes of Season 10 of the zombie drama, which will be her last on the show. Gurira is the latest high-profile [...]
The seventh and final season of “Veep” will premiere on March 31, HBO announced Friday. The political comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the once vice president, then briefly president, will sign off with a seven-episode final season, the shortest in the show’s history. While the debut season consisted of eight episodes, the subsequent [...]
Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, talks with Anna Paquin, who stars in a new U.K.-based limited series “Flack” on the cable channel Pop. Paquin plays Robin, an American living in London working as a PR rep who’s known as the “go-to gal for [...]
Ever since a chance meeting in 2014, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson have taken their collaborative friendship to higher and higher heights. Their “2 Dope Queens” show, featuring stand-up sets from talented friends, became a popular WNYC podcast and toured the country. In February 2018, that podcast became a series of HBO comedy specials, filmed in [...]
Halfway through “Pen15″ comes a scene we’ve seen a million times before. A teenager, fumbling to understand their own changing body, figures out that masturbating can feel amazing, only to have their well-meaning mother open the door and catch them in the act. This pubescent horror story is so ubiquitous onscreen that it’s practically become [...]
Chad Michael Murray has been cast in the recurring role of Edgar Evernever on The CW’s “Riverdale.” The “Star” actor, also known for his role on “One Tree Hill,” will play the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm. He arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of the once-wholesome town. [...]