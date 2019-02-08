HBO Sets Premiere Date for Michael Jackson Doc ‘Leaving Neverland’

The two-part Michael Jackson documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” will premiere on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, announced HBO at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Friday.

The Dan Reed-directed film, which debuted at Sundance, is a four-hour expose in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege that the iconic musician sexually abused them when they were children.

Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman calls the Robson and Safechuck’s testimony “overwhelmingly powerful and convincing.”

The first part debuts on at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on March 3; the second part airs at the same time on March 4. The film will be avialable on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and partner streaming platforms, said the company.