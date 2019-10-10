×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO to Add Mental Health Disclaimers in Front of Select Shows

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Euphoria
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO has announced it will add mental health awareness “bumpers” ahead of select shows in order to identify specific mental illnesses that appear in the episode and provide a call to action for anyone seeking help.

The move comes as part of an initiative at the network called “It’s OK,” which aims to destigmatize mental illness and encourage conversation around mental health issues. Earlier this year, a report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that less than 2% of all film characters and roughly 7% of TV characters experience mental health conditions on screen, a failure to reflect the fact that close to 20% of the U.S. population reports some form of mental health condition or illness each year.

The premium cabler partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) to create the warnings which are modeled on “The following program is rated…” slates that appear before movies and other shows. The list of series in front of which they will appear includes “Barry,” “Euphoria,” “Girls,” and “The Sopranos,” among others.

HBO has always been at the forefront of telling stories featuring complex characters, some of whom deal with mental illness, from ‘The Sopranos’ to ‘Euphoria,’ encouraging more conversation around the different facets of mental health,” said Jason Mulderig, vice president of brand & product marketing at HBO. “We are not saying ‘viewer discretion is advised.’ We are saying ‘viewer conversation is encouraged.’”

Also part of the initiative is a short form content series titled “Doctor Commentaries,” which will include conversations on relevant scenes from HBO shows that focus on mental health illnesses, starting with scenes from the Lena Dunham show “Girls.” The content will be presented by Dr. Ali Mattu, a clinical psychologist and mental health advocate. Each of the seven “Doctor Commentaries” will be roughly 2-3 minutes in length and will be posted on both HBO‘s and Dr. Mattu’s YouTube channels.

“It’s easy to overlook symptoms of mental illness and examples of mental health when we’re watching a show,” said Dr. Mattu in a statement. “There’s so much we can learn within certain scenes of these selected shows and we hope the commentaries give viewers a new perspective on mental health.”
Take a look at the first episode of “Doctor Commentaries” below:

More TV

  • Dry Water

    ‘Hierro’ Producer Alfonso Blanco on New Series ‘Dry Water’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  “Dry Water” starts with a steadily advancing aerial shot of Lisbon, then its iconic squares, next cuts to stables used to fence firearms, then to Teresa, as she mounts her motorbike to pick up younger brother Paulo, whom she dotes on, at Lisbon’s extraordinarily modern central railway station. After they meet their mother, [...]

  • Euphoria

    HBO to Add Mental Health Disclaimers in Front of Select Shows

    HBO has announced it will add mental health awareness “bumpers” ahead of select shows in order to identify specific mental illnesses that appear in the episode and provide a call to action for anyone seeking help. The move comes as part of an initiative at the network called “It’s OK,” which aims to destigmatize mental [...]

  • Altitude Buys Handmade Films Library Ahead

    Altitude Acquires Handmade Films Library Ahead of Maiden Mipcom Outing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Altitude Film Entertainment has landed the rights to a raft of classic movies, including Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” after acquiring the library of Handmade Films, the British banner co-founded by former Beatle George Harrison. Altitude, a seasoned seller at the major film markets, will add the Handmade titles to its Mipcom lineup as it heads [...]

  • New Order Music Documentary Lands at

    New Order Music Documentary Lands at Showtime

    Showtime has picked up a feature length documentary about iconic British band New Order. Mike Christie (“Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90″) produced and directed “New Order: Decades.” It follows the group’s preparations as they re-stage their collaboration “So It Goes” with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra during the Manchester International [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'True Killers' (and Motives) Revealed

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “True Killers,” the fourth episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” The ninth season of “American Horror Story” is four episodes in and already revealing who is truly pulling the strings (and stabbing the knives) when it comes to the murders around Camp Redwood. The episode, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad