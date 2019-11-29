×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Max to Show British True-Crime Drama Series ‘White House Farm’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: all3media

HBO Max will show “White House Farm” in the U.S., having snagged the streaming rights to the upcoming British drama series.

WarnerMedia has pre-bought the show, which centers on the notorious real-life murder of three generations of one family at an isolated English farmhouse in 1985.

Freddie Fox (“Year of the Rabbit”), Mark Addy (“New Blood”), Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”), and Gemma Whelan (“Gentleman Jack”) star in the series. Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler penned the six-parter, which is directed by Paul Whittington.

All3Media-backed New Pictures is on production duty. All3Media International is overseeing distribution and did the U.S. deal with HBO Max. It has also sealed a raft of pre-sales with other major partners.

Canal Plus has acquired the drama for France, DirecTV for Latin America, and Sky for New Zealand. BBC Studios has scored rights for its channels in Australia. Pubcasters in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands have also all bought the series.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, said the series “focuses on not only the crime itself and the subsequent police investigation but also the devastating emotional impact of the tragedy, all informed by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the case.”

She added: “Crime stories have a global resonance, and we are delighted that a number of major international broadcasters, including HBO Max and Canal Plus, will be airing the series.”

More TV

  • HBO Max to Show British True-Crime

    HBO Max to Show British True-Crime Drama Series ‘White House Farm’

    HBO Max will show “White House Farm” in the U.S., having snagged the streaming rights to the upcoming British drama series. WarnerMedia has pre-bought the show, which centers on the notorious real-life murder of three generations of one family at an isolated English farmhouse in 1985. Freddie Fox (“Year of the Rabbit”), Mark Addy (“New [...]

  • Federation Entertainment

    Federation Entertainment, Essential Media Group Team on Crime Series 'Aftermath'

    France’s Federation Entertainment and Australia’s Essential Media Group have teamed up to co-develop and co-produce “Aftermath,” an eight-part crime series created by Erin White, whose directing credits include “Sando” and “Doctor Doctor.” Set in Australia in 1992 and in the present day, “Aftermath” follows two forty-something estranged high school best friends who reunite to uncover [...]

  • Chef Gary Rhodes Supports The Es

    British Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Died of Bleeding in the Head

    British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who collapsed during a break in shooting a new show for ITV, died of bleeding in the head, his family said. Rhodes, 59, collapsed at his home Tuesday in Dubai, where he ran two restaurants and was filming the new program. He died shortly afterward. In a statement issued to [...]

  • Smithsonian Channel Boards ‘Secrets of the

    Smithsonian Channel Boards ‘Secrets of the Pyramid Builders’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Smithsonian Channel has boarded Ancient Egyptian docu-drama “Secrets of the Pyramid Builders” and will launch the series in the U.S. The channel has signed on as a co-producer on the six-parter from Vivendi production and distribution arm Vivendi Entertainment and Pernel Media. The 4K documentary series was commissioned by Canal Plus in France, where it [...]

  • The Knight Before Christmas,”

    Indie Producers Face a TV Movie Squeeze, but Streamers Are Looking to Buy

    When Hallmark Channel contacted American Cinema Intl. president Chevonne O’Shaughnessy about producing a movie set in the Amish community, she immediately sent an outline for one. ACI had already produced three Amish-themed movies for other outlets, so she figured she’d quickly be brought on board. But O’Shaughnessy says Hallmark didn’t call her back. And she couldn’t [...]

  • TC3_SM_060718_238A4600.cr2

    Fact or Fiction: What Did 'The Crown' Get Right in Season 3?

    The third season of “The Crown” premiered Nov. 17, jumping forward a few years into Queen Elizabeth II’s (now played by Olivia Colman) reign. Now following the royal family into the 1960s and ’70s, the Netflix drama sees their rule plagued by a Russian spy in Buckingham Palace, a massive amount of debt that can [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad