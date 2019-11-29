HBO Max to Show British True-Crime Drama Series ‘White House Farm’

HBO Max will show “White House Farm” in the U.S., having snagged the streaming rights to the upcoming British drama series.

WarnerMedia has pre-bought the show, which centers on the notorious real-life murder of three generations of one family at an isolated English farmhouse in 1985.

Freddie Fox (“Year of the Rabbit”), Mark Addy (“New Blood”), Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”), and Gemma Whelan (“Gentleman Jack”) star in the series. Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler penned the six-parter, which is directed by Paul Whittington.

All3Media-backed New Pictures is on production duty. All3Media International is overseeing distribution and did the U.S. deal with HBO Max. It has also sealed a raft of pre-sales with other major partners.

Canal Plus has acquired the drama for France, DirecTV for Latin America, and Sky for New Zealand. BBC Studios has scored rights for its channels in Australia. Pubcasters in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands have also all bought the series.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, said the series “focuses on not only the crime itself and the subsequent police investigation but also the devastating emotional impact of the tragedy, all informed by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the case.”

She added: “Crime stories have a global resonance, and we are delighted that a number of major international broadcasters, including HBO Max and Canal Plus, will be airing the series.”