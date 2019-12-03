HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials From Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah

HBO Max is bolstering its comedy offering.

The forthcoming streamer, which launches in May 2020, has ordered four new stand-up comedy specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO MAX,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, comedy and animation at HBO Max. “From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for.”

Morgan’s special represents an extension of his relationship with WarnerMedia, given that he currently stars in “The Last O.G.” on TBS, which is moving into its third season in 2020. He recently announced a comedy tour next year titled “No Disrespect,” and will executive produce this special for HBO Max.

Early also has a prior relationship with WarnerMedia, starring as Elliot in the TBS series “Search Party.” This will be his first one-hour television special.

This will be Matafeo’s first-ever comedy special and represents a continuation of her partnership with HBO Max following the recently announced “Starstruck,” a new comedy series written, created by and starring the comedian and actress. Both “Starstruck” and the stand-up special are produced by Avalon Television and executive produced by Matafeo, Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner.

Shah is currently on tour with his new stand-up show “Dots.” His first stand-up TV special will also be produced by Avalon Television, and he will will EP alongside Aslett, Jon Thoday, and Allen-Turner.

The four shows join a slate of specials at HBO Max which already includes two hosted by Conan O’Brien. HBO Max announced a partnership with O’Brien and his Team Coco banner which will also see him curated hour-long sets from three comedians.