×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials From Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matt Frost/ITV/Chelsea Lauren/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

HBO Max is bolstering its comedy offering.

The forthcoming streamer, which launches in May 2020, has ordered four new stand-up comedy specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO MAX,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, comedy and animation at HBO Max. “From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for.”

Morgan’s special represents an extension of his relationship with WarnerMedia, given that he currently stars in “The Last O.G.” on TBS, which is moving into its third season in 2020. He recently announced a comedy tour next year titled “No Disrespect,” and will executive produce this special for HBO Max. 

Early also has a prior relationship with WarnerMedia, starring as Elliot in the TBS series “Search Party.” This will be his first one-hour television special.

This will be Matafeo’s first-ever comedy special and represents a continuation of her partnership with HBO Max following the recently announced “Starstruck,” a new comedy series written, created by and starring the comedian and actress. Both “Starstruck” and the stand-up special are produced by Avalon Television and executive produced by Matafeo, Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner.

Shah is currently on tour with his new stand-up show “Dots.” His first stand-up TV special will also be produced by Avalon Television, and he will will EP alongside Aslett, Jon Thoday, and Allen-Turner.

The four shows join a slate of specials at HBO Max which already includes two hosted by Conan O’Brien. HBO Max announced a partnership with O’Brien and his Team Coco banner which will also see him curated hour-long sets from three comedians.

More TV

  • 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6

    TV Ratings: 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6 Million Viewers, Per Nielsen

    “Jack Ryan” season 2 could well be one of Amazon’s most-watched shows. According to Nielsen measurements, the show’s sophomore outing has an average minute audience of over 4.6 million, while its premiere episode drew 7.3 million viewers in the same metric over its first seven days of availability. Those numbers represent the largest for any [...]

  • Baby-Yoda-plush-toy-Mattel

    Baby Yoda Plush Toy Accidentally Offered for Pre-Order by Walmart

    An 11-inch plush toy of Baby Yoda — the adorable character officially known as The Child from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” — appeared to go on sale earlier Tuesday on Walmart.com. But it turns out the retailing giant jumped the gun: The toy isn’t actually available to purchase yet. “A little too early did our [...]

  • HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials from

    HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials From Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah

    HBO Max is bolstering its comedy offering. The forthcoming streamer, which launches in May 2020, has ordered four new stand-up comedy specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah. “We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO MAX,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, [...]

  • star trek at 50

    'Star Trek' Writer D.C. Fontana Dies at 80

    Dorothy Catherine Fontana, a writer on the original “Star Trek” series who had a long association with the franchise, died Dec. 2. She was 80. Fontana’s death was confirmed by the official “Star Trek” website, which described her as “the legendary writer who brought many of ‘Star Trek’s’ greatest episodes to life.” The website reported [...]

  • AstronomyClub_072319_ LS1_0593.RAF

    Why 'Astronomy Club,' 'Sherman's Showcase' Choose Cultural Comedy Over Politics

    Let “Saturday Night Live” do all the President Trump sketches it wants. Over on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” there are skits that cleverly parody how slow soul food restaurants are and how it feels to be overlooked in society with a recurring bit called “Invisible Spy.” Meanwhile, “Sherman’s Showcase” on IFC pokes fun [...]

  • kristin chenoweth

    Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Comedy Series in Development at Disney Plus

    Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in a single-camera comedy series currently in the works at Disney Plus. Titled “The Biggest Star in Appleton,” Chenoweth will star as Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom and waitress. She finds her deepest joy in life in her starring roles at the local community theater. But her position as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad