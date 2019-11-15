×
HBO Max Orders Pilots From Producers Conan O’Brien, Michael Showalter

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

HBO Max has ordered two shows to pilot, one a comedy and the other a drama. The streamer will produce both pilots.

The comedy is titled “Gumshoe.” It follows a sweet, optimistic young cop and a creepy, crime-obsessed teenager who secretly team up to solve a murder. Aaron Brownstein and Simon Ganz will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners with Randall Einhorn set to direct and executive produce. Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Larry Sullivan for Conaco.

Brownstein and Ganz have previously worked together on shows such as “Santa Clarita Diet” and “About a Boy.” They are repped by Anonymous Content and Gang Tyre.

Einhorn, meanwhile, a comedy directing veteran, having helmed multiple episodes of shows such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” “Modern Family,” and “Wilfred.” He is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

O’Brien continues to host his late-night series for TBS, which is part of the WarnerMedia portfolio alongside HBO Max. He previously executive produced the show “People of Earth” for TBS and currently executive produces the TBS animated series “Final Space.” He is repped by WME, Pariah, and Bloom Hergott.

The other pilot is the drama “Vegas High.” Inspired by writer and executive producer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez’s own experience, the series is described as a 90’s set coming-of-age story about a girl caught between two worlds — the fast paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.

Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick will executive produce for Semi-Formal Productions along with Michael Lewen and Jimenez. Gillian Robespierre will direct and executive produce. The project marks Jimenez’s first time creating a television series.

Showalter previously co-created and executive produces the comedy series “Search Party,” which aired its first two seasons on TBS but will move to HBO Max for Seasons 3 and 4. He, Mollick, and Semi-Formal are repped by UTA and Artists First.

Robespierre most recently directed episodes of the HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher” and has previously directed episodes of “Crashing” and “Casual” as well as the features “Landline” and “Obvious Child.” She is repped by UTA and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.

HBO Max recently announced that it will cost $14.99 upon launch in May 2020. In addition to a wide range of original scripted and unscripted content, the service will be the streaming home of library content such as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The West Wing,” and the entire Studio Ghibli film catalog, among others.

