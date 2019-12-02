HBO Max Pilot ‘Gumshoe’ Casts Five, Including Leads Sonya Cassidy & Miles J. Harvey (EXCLUSIVE)

The HBO Max pilot “Gumshoe” has added five series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Sonya Cassidy and Miles J. Harvey will play the lead roles in the comedy, with Carla Jimenez, Max Casella, and Phillipa Soo also cast. The project follows sweet, optimistic young cop Cassie (Cassidy) and creepy, crime-obsessed teenager Eamon (Harvey) who secretly team up to solve a murder.

Harvey recently recurred on the second season of “American Vandal” and also appeared in the 2017 film “The Babysitter.” He will next be seen in the film “SuperCool.” He is repped by Buchwald and Shirley Grant Management.

Cassidy most recently starred in the AMC series “Lodge 49.” Her other TV credits include “The Great Fire,” “Vera,” and “Olympus.” She is repped by UTA in the U.S., Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and Stone Genow.

Jimenez will play Henrietta, a medical examiner who has strange hobbies like collecting clown dolls and stealing condiment packets from restaurants. Jimenez previously starred in the Fox comedy series “The Mick.” She has also appeared on shows such as “Single Parents” and “Life in Pieces.” She is repped by Buchwald and 11:11 Entertainment.

Casella will play Dennis Laramie, a confident detective who thoroughly enjoys his place of seniority in the department. Casella has recently appeared on shows such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ray Donovan.” He is also known for roles on “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Ellipsis Entertainment Group.

Soo will play Liz Chen, a Berkeley Police Detective. Soo most recently starred in the CBS drama “The Code” and previously appeared in the NBC series “Smash.” She is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Aaron Brownstein and Simon Ganz will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners on “Gumshoe” with Randall Einhorn set to direct the pilot and executive produce. Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Larry Sullivan will executive produce for Conaco.

(Pictured: Sonya Cassidy, left; Miles J. Harvey, center; Carla Jimenez, right)