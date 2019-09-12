×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Max Orders Unscripted Voguing, Design Competition Shows

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
HBO Max - WarnerMedia
CREDIT: Courtesy of WarnerMedia

HBO Max announced its first unscripted series orders on Thursday.

The nascent streamer has picked up both “Legendary” and “The Greatest Space” straight-to-series with a 10-episode order for each. “Legendary” will feature contestants on voguing teams called “houses,” with the chance to win a cash prize in fashion and dance challenges. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring over-the-top fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models on a catwalk. Legendary will feature 10 voguing “houses,” each comprised of five performers and a leader – the house “parent.” The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish.

“Legendary” is executive produced by Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric along with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian. Voguing has come back to the forefront of pop culture thanks to the impact of the FX series “Pose,” which recently aired its second season.

Related

“The Greatest Space” is a design competition show that will feature interior designers traveling around the world to transform an eclectic mix of empty rooms into spectacular spaces. In each one-hour episode, pairs of professional designers will head out to a new city in search of their canvas. From ballrooms to bedrooms to treehouses and everything in between, competitors battle to win the judges’ favor.

“The Greatest Space” is produced by New Media Collective (NMC) and Scout Productions with NMC’s Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri along with Mark Dziak and Collins, Williams, and Eric serving as executive producers.

“Unscripted programming will be an incredibly important component of our HBO Max originals, and this is just the beginning of our venture into this space,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “These two initial shows will transport audiences to underground worlds and take them on visually stunning, exotic adventures, equaled only by the compelling stories of each contestant. We couldn’t have more accomplished teams behind both of these shows. From the innovative and award-winning storytellers at both Scout and Bertram van Munster’s New Media Collective, we are reimagining the unscripted competition genre.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Solomon-Hughes-Quincy Isaiah hbo lakers pilot

    HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot Finds Its Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    HBO’s untitled pilot about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s has cast two key roles. Variety has learned that Quincy Isaiah has been cast as Earvin “Magic” Johnson, while Solomon Hughes will star as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the hour-long drama. The Johnson character is described as being as gifted in the game as he is [...]

  • Fleabag Succession Emmys

    Could 'Fleabag' and 'Succession' Be Spoilers on Emmy Night? (Column)

    At the onset, this year’s Emmy Awards felt a bit anticlimactic, as the final seasons of “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” appeared to have this year’s drama and comedy categories locked up before campaigning even began. But that’s how upsets happen: Just when we’re pretty confident about how things might go, a couple of wild [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    HBO Max Orders Unscripted Voguing, Design Competition Shows

    HBO Max announced its first unscripted series orders on Thursday. The nascent streamer has picked up both “Legendary” and “The Greatest Space” straight-to-series with a 10-episode order for each. “Legendary” will feature contestants on voguing teams called “houses,” with the chance to win a cash prize in fashion and dance challenges. Voguing is a competitive [...]

  • queen sugar season 2

    ‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Season 5 at OWN

    “Queen Sugar” is coming back for more drama in the Deep South. OWN has renewed the series for a fifth season to air in 2020, Variety has confirmed. Series co-executive producer Anthony Sparks will continue as showrunner and executive producer on Season 5. The show is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay [...]

  • Chernobyl HBO

    Collaboration Connects Crafts Across Creative Arts Emmys Categories

    With 97 Emmys set to be given out over the two-night Creative Arts ceremony, it can be easy to forget that the silos the Television Academy creates for awards purposes belie the need for crafts departments to collaborate as much as possible to create a successful show. Ask even casually, and artisans at just about [...]

  • Bavaria Media Boss Rolf Moser Exiting,

    Bavaria Media Boss Rolf Moser Exiting, Marc Lammek Stepping Up

    Rolf Moser, managing director of Bavaria Media, is leaving the business he founded more than 30 years ago. He will pass the baton to Marc Lammek. Bavaria said that Moser is leaving at his own request and will exit at the end of this month. Lammek steps up from COO. He joined the company in [...]

  • Judith Light Walk of Fame Honor

    Judith Light Reflects on the Road to Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    More than four decades into her career, Judith Light is taking on more projects than ever. “A lot of people have said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re working more now than you did when you were younger,’” says the actress, who is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 12. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad