HBO Max Non-Fiction Exec Team Takes Shape With Lizzie Fox, Brett Boydstun, Rebecca Quinn

WarnerMedia has named three senior executives to its original non-fiction team at streaming service HBO Max ahead of the platform’s 2020 debut, tapping Brett Boydstun, Lizzie Fox, and Rebecca Quinn to shape the division’s programming.

“Non-fiction storytelling will be a crucial component to HBO Max and we now have the leadership and team in place to bring the best this genre has to offer to our offering,” said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly in a release.

Fox will serve as senior vice president of non-fiction programming, and Quinn has been named vice president of non-fiction original programming, with both execs reporting to HBO Max executive VP of original non-fiction and kids Jennifer O’Connell. Boydstun will serve as senior VP of non-fiction production and will report to HBO Max production senior VP Mark Weissman. Together they will be responsible for creating non-fiction original programming for the streamer.

Calling the team “phenomenal,” O’Connell praised its “formidable wealth of experience in the non-fiction space.”

“As a multi-Emmy winner, Lizzie has a reputation for producing a list of critically-acclaimed and award-winning documentaries and non-fiction series,’ she said. “Rebecca has a proven track record of creating and producing internationally renowned formats and franchises. I’m so fortunate to have this killer team to help build up the HBO Max non-fiction slate with our producing partners, both within the WarnerMedia family, as well as the rest of the creative community.”

Fox comes to HBO Max from CNN; as VP of CNN’s original series unit she managed more than 40 original non-fiction series including “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” “This Is Life With Lisa Ling,” “The Sixties,” “The Seventies,” “The Eighties” and “The Nineties.” Prior to her time at the cable news network, Fox worked for Sundance, Independent Film Channel and Viacom Productions.

Quinn previously headed development for Matt Kunitz’s Pule Creative, under a deal at Lionsgate. There, they created and produced a number of pilots, network presentations and series, and Quinn exec produced “Kicking and Screaming,” “Candy Crush” and “Kavin Hart: What the Fit.” Prior to that, she had a hand in the development of “Wipeout” and served as supervising producer on “Deal or No Deal,” “Fear Factor” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Meanwhile, Weissman lauded Boydstun, adding that he has worked for top production companies and produced some of the the industry’s most popular series.

“His ability to apply his extensive experience and knowledge on day one has been a great addition to the non-fiction team,” he said.

In his new role, Boydstun will lead production efforts and develop relationships with the production community. He previously served as exec VP and head of production for Karga Seven Pictures, working on “JFK: Declassified,” “Hunting Hitler” and “The Hunt for the Zodiak Killer.” He also spent 13 years at Pilgrim Studios in various roles, including senior VP of production finance and operations. Boydstun has also worked on over 4 film productions, including “The Prophecy,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Jurassic Park 3” and “X Men.”