HBO Max Orders Lena Dunham-Produced High School Dramedy ‘Generation’ to Series

Lena Dunham
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO Max has given out a series order to the half-hour high school dramedy “Generation.” The project had been ordered to pilot at the nascent streamer earlier this year, meaning this is the first HBO Max pilot to get picked up to series.

The ten-episode series follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. The cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, and Chase Sui Wonders, with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

The series was created by 18-year old Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, with Daniel also having directed the pilot. Daniel serves as executive producers along with Ben Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions, with Zelda co-executive producing. Lena Dunham executive produces under her Good Thing Going Productions banner. Marissa Diaz of Good Thing Going produces.

“I have fallen head over heels for this brilliant family, who have allowed their 18-year old daughter Zelda to express herself in a way that’s both effortlessly funny and plumbs the depths of the adolescent experience,” Dunham said. “Daniel’s direction is sensitive and artful and as a producer, Ben is equally committed to rigor and fun. I cannot wait for people to see Zelda’s brilliance come to life and to meet this insanely impressive cast of honest, powerful performers and I’m so excited to be a part of the soon to be juggernaut of HBO Max.”

Other shows recently ordered to pilot at HBO Max include the comedy “Gumshoe” and the drama ““Vegas High.” The former is executive produced by Conan O’Brien and follows a young detective who teams with a crime-obsessed teenager to solve a murder. The latter is executive produced by Michael Showalter and is based on writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez’s own experience growing up in Las Vegas as a Mormon.

“I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgement or nostalgia. I’m so appreciative of my mentor and soul-sister Lena Dunham for all her support and guidance, and so thankful to HBO Max for making this crazy dream come true,” said Zelda Barnz.

HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020 and will cost $14.99 per month. The service will be home to a wide range of original and library content, including being the exclusive streaming home of shows like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and the entire Studio Ghibli film catalog.

“Daniel and Zelda are an incredibly passionate team with true vision and authenticity, providing an inside look at the windy path many adolescents have to navigate as they come to terms with their identity and sexuality in Generation,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

