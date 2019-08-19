‘Practical Magic’ Prequel Among Three HBO Max Pilot Orders

HBO Max is continuing to build up its original programming slate with three new projects.

Variety has learned that the nascent streamer has given pilot orders to the half-hour dramedy “Generation” and the hour-long drama “Red Bird Lane,” as well as a pilot production commitment for the one-hour drama “Rules of Magic.” All three projects hail from Warner Bros. Television.

“Rules of Magic” is based on the novels “Rules of Magic” and “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman. “Practical Magic” was previously adapted into a film in 1998 starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Set in 1960s New York City, the series follows three troubled siblings — Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens — who wrestle with “abnormalities” that have kept them isolated. But the tumultuous times unearth the extraordinary discovery that they are, in fact, descendants of a bloodline of witches. The two sisters will become the revered, and sometimes feared, aunts in “Practical Magic,” while their brother will leave an unexpected legacy.

“Jessica Jones” creator Melissa Rosenberg will write and executive produce via Tall Girls Productions, her first project under her new overall deal with WBTV. Dana Baratta will also write and executive produce, with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions and Hoffman also executive producing. HBO Max is currently setting up a writers’ room for the series with a 10 script order.

“Generation” was created by Zelda Barnz, the 17 year old daughter of Daniel and Ben Barnz. Zelda will serve as the writer and co-executive producer on the project, which follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Daniel will co-write with Zelda in addition to directing. Daniel and Ben will executive produce under their We’re Not Brothers Productions banner, with Lena Dunham also executive producing. Marissa Diaz will produce.

“Red Bird Lane” is a YA morality and psychological horror series about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house—all for different reasons—and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sara Gran will write and executive produce. John Wells and Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions will also executive produce, with Dan Halsted serving as consulting producer.

