HBO Max Orders ‘Crazy Rich Asians’-Style Docuseries ‘The Ho’s’

CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO Max is continuing its content push with an order for a “Crazy Rich Asians” inspired docuseries.

Titled “The Ho’s,” the eight-episode half-hour series hails from Lionsgate TV and plunges viewers into the over-the-top world of the Ho’s, a Vietnamese immigrant family who built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a new generation in America.

Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the series pulls back the curtain of their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational drama that ensues. The docuseries will depict how the couple’s children, Judy Ho and Washington Ho, are not exempt from the constant pressure to achieve and to live up to their parents’ lofty expectations.

“Rarely do you come across a family that is so rich in so many ways – not just in wealth, but in heart, traditions and love for each other,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max. “There’s great pride in being a Ho and they are ready to give the world a seat at their luxurious table.”

From Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate TV, the series is executive produced by Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster serve as co-executive producers with casting by Peter Huntley. Wallin Chambers Entertainment and the Ho family are represented by UTA.

“The Ho family is wildly engaging and we’re very excited to partner with HBO Max in bringing this hilarious and exuberant series to viewers,” said Alice Dickens-Koblin, Lionsgate SVP and head of unscripted programming.

    HBO Max is continuing its content push with an order for a "Crazy Rich Asians" inspired docuseries. Titled "The Ho's," the eight-episode half-hour series hails from Lionsgate TV and plunges viewers into the over-the-top world of the Ho's, a Vietnamese immigrant family who built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a

