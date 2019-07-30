HBO Max Orders Greek Mythology Drama ‘Circe’ From Amanda Silver, Rick Jaffa

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Circe,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Madeline Miller book of the same name. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will write and executive produce the adaptation, with Chernin Entertainment producing in partnership with Endeavor Content. HBO Max has given the series an eight episode order.

The series is described as a modern take on the world of Greek mythology told from the powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans, and monsters alike.

“’Circe’ tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda’s work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring ‘Circe’ to life.”

Jaffa and Silver previously wrote and produced the hit film “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” as well as the sequel “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” The third film in the new series, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” was based on characters they created in the first two films. They also wrote the story and worked on the screenplay for the film “Jurassic World.” They are attached to write the third “Avatar” film as well as the live-action remake of “Mulan.”

They are repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Other shows that have been ordered to series at HBO Max thus far include an animated “Gremlins” series, “Dune: The Sisterhood,” “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort, “Made for Love” starring Cristin Milioti, and the anthology series “Love Life,” the first season of which will star Anna Kendrick.

Deadline first reported the “Circe” series order.