HBO Max Developing CIA Interns Comedy ‘Classified’ (EXCLUSIVE)

There are plenty of tough places to be an intern, but the CIA must be near the top of the list. HBO Max is developing a comedy series which tackles just how hard that might be, Variety has learned exclusively.

The forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer, which is set to launch May 2020, has set a script development deal for “Classified,” a workplace comedy about interns at the much covered foreign intelligence agency.

“Classified” hails from Paramount Television and writer David Sidorov, who most recently worked as a writer on the Comedy Central show “Alternatino with Arturo Castro.” The former Onion writer also counts ABC’s “Gong Show” revival, and truTV’s “Billy on the Street” with Billy Eichner among his previous credits. He is represented by WME.

The project joins the HBO Max development slate which got a little larger last week when the streamer ordered a trio of projects to pilot, including one from Conan O’Brien and another from “The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter.

Coincidentally, “Classified” isn’t the first CIA workplace comedy project to be put in development in the last couple years. Wind back the clock to Oct. 2017, when Variety reported that “Big Bang Theory” star Simon Helberg had signed on to executive produce a multi-camera comedy titled “Need to Know” at CBS. The series, which never saw the light of day, was described as a workplace ensemble set in the top secret training video department at the Central Intelligence Agency.