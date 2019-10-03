HBO Max Names Billy Wee, Nikki Reed to Animated, Scripted Originals Exec Posts

HBO Max is filling out more executive posts, this time in its family friendly divisions.

Billy Wee has been named senior vice president of original animation, and Nikki Reed has been tapped as vice president of kids and family scripted originals at the upcoming streaming platform, which debuts in the spring of 2020. Both report to Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of original non-fiction and kids at HBO Max.

“The kids and family space has a long history at WarnerMedia, from our legendary animation to classic motion pictures, and is now an essential part of HBO Max,” said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly, who also serves as the president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “We now have a top-notch team to create a slate of original content appealing to kids, tweens, young adults and the whole family.”

Wee, who will oversee all original animated programming for HBO Max, previously served as VP of original programming at TBS. Having joined TBS in 2016, he developed live-action and animated series there, including “The Last OG,” “The Guest Book” and “Final Space” for TBS and Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Prior to his time at TBS, he was a producer at DreamWorks TV and Happy Madison, where he developed and produced “The Goldbergs” for ABC. He also oversaw “The Borgias” for Showtime and “Terra Nova” for Fox.

Reed has more than two decades of experience in feature film and TV development. Most recently, she served as VP of original series development for Nickelodeon. Prior to that, she oversaw Disney Channel and Disney XD, where she was responsible for developing live-action series, including “Shake It Up,” “Lab Rats,” and “Girl Meets World.” She also brought in the IP behind the movie “Descendants,” a Hyperion book series. Reed has also executive produced Mark Wahlberg Disney biopic “Invincible”, Nic Cage starrer “National Treasure” and Bruce Willis vehicle “The Kid” while serving as VP of entertainment for Junction Entertainment. She began her career as an assistant for Kathleen Kennedy at the Kennedy/Marshall Company.

“Our kids and family team is extraordinary!” said O’Connell. “Billy has extensive experience in animation and strong relationships within the animated creative community, as well as substantial ties with our colleagues at both Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network. Nikki has worked for the industry’s premiere kids and family networks and has developed some of the most popular kids shows. These two are the perfect architects to build our animated and scripted kids and family business with a tone and personality unique to HBO Max.”