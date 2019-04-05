You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Long Goodbye Begins for HBO, ‘Game of Thrones’ and a TV Era

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vince Geradis, Emilia Clarke, David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Peter DinklageNew York Red Carpet Premiere for HBO's final season of "GAME OF THRONES, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Starpix for HBO/REX/Shutterstock

The curtain came down on an era for HBO Wednesday night as it hosted a massive final season premiere event for “Game of Thrones.”

The screening of the first of the show’s last six episodes was a spectacle unto itself. Radio City Music Hall was packed with industryites and celebrities who are far removed from the Seven Kingdoms. The after-party at Ziegfeld Ballroom was decked out with all manner of fiery motifs evoking the show’s blend of barbarism, beauty and warrior spirits.

The mood among many in the small army of HBO and WarnerMedia executives on hand for the “Thrones” sendoff was as anxious as those who are in the hunt for the Iron Throne. The beginning of the end of “Thrones” has coincided with a major shakeup in the management of HBO under its new parent company AT&T.

“I don’t know if I’m OK,” said a longtime HBO executive who was asked that question more than once by guests on Wednesday. “Ask me in a few months.”

Compounding the unsettled feeling for many employees is the fact that HBO’s New York headquarters will relocate in a few weeks from its longtime home in Bryant Park to WarnerMedia’s new digs in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. For the first time in years, HBO will be housed within in the corporate offices of its parent company rather than in a separate outpost. It’s a prudent financial move but one that symbolizes a loss of autonomy.

Related

The flood of praise that flowed from those who spoke on stage at Radio City reinforced the rich legacy of the previous regime, which ended when Richard Plepler resigned Feb. 28 as chairman-CEO after 27 years with the brand. Five days later, NBC and Showtime alum Bob Greenblatt was named chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, overseeing HBO, TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service.

Plepler was hailed as a warrior in his own right for backing “Game of Thrones” in its infancy when it was wildly expensive and a major tonal departure from the shows that had clicked for HBO in the past. Not only did Plepler “greenlight the most expensive pilot in the history of HBO,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys observed, “he greenlit the most expensive pilot re-shoots in the history of HBO.”

“Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were effusive in crediting Plepler for providing them with such staunch support, despite their lack of experience in TV when the show began in 2011.

“We don’t know why you said yes,” Benioff said. “We are all here because of the choice you made.”

Before the screening, Plepler was feted by a line of well-wishers that snaked down the aisle in the orchestra section. Plepler told Variety that “Thrones” qualified as a “once-in-a-generation kind of show” and said he was happy to see the cast and crew enjoying a “triumphant” celebration of their work.

“Even as the show became more and more successful and they all became more and more famous, what remained was their grace and humility in addition to their talent, and that’s the rarest of things,” he said. “They were just a privilege to work with. It’s an honor for me to be here today to celebrate them.”

The end-of-an-era vibe at the gathering was also underscored by “Thrones’ ” status as a TV unicorn – a culture-changing, mammoth hit that offers an increasingly rare opportunity for tens of millions of fans to enjoy a shared experience. The storytelling is so urgent and the visuals are so stunning that it even transcends the flexibility that viewers now prize thanks to the on-demand revolution.

“I watch ‘Veep.’ I watch ‘Billions.’ I watch ‘Barry,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘Better Call Saul.’ But I watch them when it’s convenient for me,” said CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who attended the screening and after-party. “ ‘Game of Thrones’ may be the last show where it’s like — OK, it’s time. Everybody go to bed, Daddy’s watching ‘Game of Thrones.’ ”

Tapper was not disappointed by the season premiere episode, calling it “unbelievable television.”

“Thrones” fans bracing for the heartbreak of bidding farewell to Daenerys, her dragons and the rest of the gang will have to absorb the blunt lesson delivered toward the end of the Season 8 premiere episode by a key supporting character. The same is true for House HBO.

“Nothing lasts,” the character says as he urges his companion to face up to “an unpleasant truth.”

(Pictured: HBO’s Casey Bloys with “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and “Thrones” star Peter Dinklage)

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Vince Geradis, Emilia Clarke, David Benioff,

    The Long Goodbye Begins for HBO, 'Game of Thrones' and a TV Era

    The curtain came down on an era for HBO Wednesday night as it hosted a massive final season premiere event for “Game of Thrones.” The screening of the first of the show’s last six episodes was a spectacle unto itself. Radio City Music Hall was packed with industryites and celebrities who are far removed from [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay Investigation Costs

    The city of Chicago is preparing to sue “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for $130,000 to recoup the costs of its hate crime investigation. Last week, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped 16 counts against Smollett, who had been accused of faking a hate crime against himself. The decision caused an uproar in Chicago, with [...]

  • Jana Steele Helman

    Freeform Exec Jana Steele Helman Joins CBS All Access as VP of Original Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freeform executive Jana Steele Helman is leaving the cable network for a new position at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively. Helman was previously the vice president of programming and development at Freeform. She will now serve as the vice president of original content at CBS All Access, reporting to Julie McNamara. She first joined [...]

  • TV News Roundup: YouTube Original 'Cobra

    TV News Roundup: YouTube Original 'Cobra Kai' Debuts Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, trailers drop for Season 2 of YouTube Original “Cobra Kai” and Netflix’s new teen drama “The Society.” FIRST LOOKS The YouTube Original hit series “Cobra Kai” will further channel “Karate Kid” in its second season, premiering on April 24. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will face off again as [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    International Writers Guilds Support WGA in Fight With Agents

    The International Affiliation of Writers Guilds has announced full support for the Writers Guild of America in its battle with Hollywood talent agents. The announcement was issued Thursday with the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents in a standoff over the rules governing how WGA members are represented by agents. The two sides, which [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Tops 2019 Billboard Awards With 21 Nominations

    After winning Top Female Rap Artist last year, Cardi B leads the pack of nominations at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with 21 nods. After the release of her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” a year ago, Cardi B’s nominations include Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Selling Song and Top Rap [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Yes, It's Really

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Choreographer Breaks Down Live Concert Special

    Kathryn Burns spent four years choreographing the musical numbers on the CW comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (and won an Emmy in 2016 for her efforts), but before the show signed off for good, she also had the opportunity to choreograph a live concert — variety-show style. Titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad