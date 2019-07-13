HBO ‘Extremely Proud’ of Andrea Arnold’s Work Amid ‘Big Little Lies’ Dust-Up

HBO said Friday that it is “extremely proud” of the work of “Big Little Lies” director Andrea Arnold, following an IndieWire story earlier that day that said creative control over the series was “yanked away” from her in favor of executive producer and Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallee.
“There wouldn’t be a Season 2 of Big Little Lies without Andrea Arnold,” said HBO in a statement. “We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself.”
