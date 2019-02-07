HBO’s Co-Head of Drama David Levine to Exit

David Levine, the co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cabler, Variety has learned.

Francesca Orsi, Levine’s fellow co-head of drama, will now oversee drama series for HBO on her own.

“David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” said Casey Bloys, president of programming for HBO. “We look forward to working with him as a producer on projects in the years to come. We’re thrilled that Francesca will step up to head of drama programming.”

Levine currently oversees both “Westworld” and “True Detective.” He also oversaw project such as “Sharp Objects,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Knick,” and “True Blood.” His other recent projects include “The Outsider,” “The Nevers,” “Demimonde,” and the “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot.

Levine was promoted to his current position in 2016. He joined as a consultant in 2009, becoming director of HBO Programming–then known as HBO Entertainment–that same year. In 2011, he was promoted to vice president. He became senior vice president of HBO Programming in 2014.

Prior to joining HBO, Levine worked as vice president of development and production for Mandalay Entertainment. He also served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment, where he developed and co-produced the pilot for USA’s “Burn Notice.” He graduated with a B.S. in Radio/Television/Film from Northwestern University.

Deadline first reported Levine’s exit