×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO’s Co-Head of Drama David Levine to Exit

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Levine
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

David Levine, the co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cabler, Variety has learned.

Francesca Orsi, Levine’s fellow co-head of drama, will now oversee drama series for HBO on her own.

“David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” said Casey Bloys, president of programming for HBO. “We look forward to working with him as a producer on projects in the years to come. We’re thrilled that Francesca will step up to head of drama programming.”

Levine currently oversees both “Westworld” and “True Detective.” He also oversaw project such as “Sharp Objects,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Knick,” and “True Blood.” His other recent projects include “The Outsider,” “The Nevers,” “Demimonde,” and the “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot.

Levine was promoted to his current position in 2016. He joined as a consultant in 2009, becoming director of HBO Programming–then known as HBO Entertainment–that same year. In 2011, he was promoted to vice president. He became senior vice president of HBO Programming in 2014.

Prior to joining HBO, Levine worked as vice president of development and production for Mandalay Entertainment. He also served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment, where he developed and co-produced the pilot for USA’s “Burn Notice.” He graduated with a B.S. in Radio/Television/Film from Northwestern University.

Deadline first reported Levine’s exit

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • MGM FILE** The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo graces

    Nancy Tellem Becomes Executive Director in Office of the CEO at MGM

    Veteran entertainment industry executive Nancy Tellem has become part of the Office of the CEO at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as executive director and will work on long-term strategy. Tellem will remain on the board of privately held MGM, a post she’s held since 2013. Tellem is currently the chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, a [...]

  • LA's Finest - Season 1 -

    TV News Roundup: 'L.A.'s Finest' With Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Spectrum announces the release date for “L.A.’s Finest” and Ginnifer Goodwin joins “The Twilight Zone” DATES Spectrum subscribers can watch “L.A.’s Finest,” the first series kicking off the new video-on-demand service’s orignal content, on May 13. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will executive produce and star in the 13-episode series, which is spinoff [...]

  • David Levine

    HBO's Co-Head of Drama David Levine to Exit

    David Levine, the co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cabler, Variety has learned. Francesca Orsi, Levine’s fellow co-head of drama, will now oversee drama series for HBO on her own. “David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” said Casey [...]

  • Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, Las

    Turner Dives Into Sports-Gambling Content in Pact With Caesars Entertainment

    Turner Sports and its Bleacher Report digital unit are going Vegas, baby. WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports inked a pact with Caesars Entertainment to develop sports gambling content. Under the agreement, Bleacher Report will establish a studio inside the sports book at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas hotel and casino. The new B/R-branded studio will be a [...]

  • Allison Tolman

    'Fargo' Alum Allison Tolman to Star in NBC Drama Pilot 'Emergence'

    Allison Tolman has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Emergence,” Variety has confirmed. The project is described as a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff (Tolman) who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Hits Back at Grammys Producer: 'You're Lying About Me'

    Ariana Grande has fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich’s claims that she’s not performing at the ceremony because they felt it was “too late for her to pull something together.” “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande tweeted on Thursday. “i can pull together a performance over night and [...]

  • Robin Hood

    Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

    Lionsgate earnings and operating income have topped Wall Street projections, thanks to growth from its premium cable channel, Starz. The studio reported earnings of $22.9 million, or 10 cents a share, and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $171.4 million for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Analysts had been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad