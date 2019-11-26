×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO in Production on Cyber War Documentary Based on ‘The Perfect Weapon’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Perfect Weapon book cover
CREDIT: Penguin Random House

HBO is in production on a documentary about the rise of cyber wars between countries.

Based on David E. Sanger’s book “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,” the documentary will explore the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete and sabotage each other. As fear mounts about potential cyber-attacks on the 2020 elections, the film will feature exclusive interviews with top military and intelligence officials, as well as new on-the-ground reporting from the frontlines of the cyber wars.

The doc hails from non-fiction production house Ark Media, for which John Maggio will direct and executive produce. Josh Tyrangiel will also serve as an EP alongside Sanger, who is currently the New York Times national security correspondent.

The film deepens the relationship between Maggio and HBO, as the director’s most recent film, “Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis,” aired on the premium cabler in 2018, and his previous film, “The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee,” also aired on HBO and was nominated for the 2018 Producers Guild Award for best documentary feature.

Sanger’s other works include “The Inheritance” and “Confront and Conceal,” both of which were New York Times best-sellers.

More TV

  • Variety's 2019 Film and TV Tie-In

    Variety's 2019 Film and TV Tie-In Holiday Gift Guide

    From Marvel to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2019 has ushered in a new wave of gifts perfect for film and television lovers. APPAREL “Breaking Bad” x K-Swiss CollectionIn celebration of “Breaking Bad’s” Netflix original movie follow-up “El Camino,” K-Swiss released a limited edition pair of sneakers designed in the vein of Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) [...]

  • Watch: Trailer for BBC Studios' YouTube

    Watch: BBC Studios' YouTube Original Ventures to 'The Edge of Science' (EXCLUSIVE)

    British television presenter Rick Edwards attempts to levitate in the trailer for “The Edge of Science,” a new YouTube Original that is the first by BBC Studios for the platform. In the special, Edwards and his team embark on stunts and carry out experiments to try to explain levitation, speaking to scientists, inventors and experts [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars'

    TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale Draws 7.7 Million Viewers

    Last night’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale danced to the lowest total viewership for a finale to date, but managed to match the 18-49 rating of last year’s finale. The show was the most watched program on broadcast television with 7.7 million total viewers, its second highest tally this season behind only the premiere which [...]

  • Lucy Hale, Billy Porter to Host

    Lucy Hale, Billy Porter to Host 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' Festivities with Ryan Seacrest

    Lucy Hale is set to co-host this year’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with regular emcee Ryan Seacrest, replacing Jenny McCarthy who hosted the show since 2010. The actor previously hosted  the New Orleans-based festivities, which will be taken over this time around by “Pose” star Billy Porter. Returning to the show for her third year, Ciara [...]

  • AMC Networks Gathers Sponsors For 'Best

    AMC Networks Gathers Sponsors For 'Best Christmas Ever' Holiday Package

    Christmas has long been billed as a time where peace and generosity rule. But in the TV business, time around the holiday is fast becoming quite competitive. In a season when cable networks like Crown Media’s Hallmark Channel and Walt Disney’s Freeform try to lure fans of holiday movies and family fare, AMC Networks is [...]

  • The Band, Music From Big Pink

    Imagine Docs Powers Up Slate, Including Scorsese's Return to Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

    In just over a year, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has stealthily assembled a slate of nearly 20 documentary feature and TV series projects, with distribution partners such as Netflix, Showtime and Apple TV Plus in place. The prestigious lineup features filmmakers and producers including Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Berg, Morgan Neville [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad