HBO in Production on Cyber War Documentary Based on ‘The Perfect Weapon’

HBO is in production on a documentary about the rise of cyber wars between countries.

Based on David E. Sanger’s book “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,” the documentary will explore the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete and sabotage each other. As fear mounts about potential cyber-attacks on the 2020 elections, the film will feature exclusive interviews with top military and intelligence officials, as well as new on-the-ground reporting from the frontlines of the cyber wars.

The doc hails from non-fiction production house Ark Media, for which John Maggio will direct and executive produce. Josh Tyrangiel will also serve as an EP alongside Sanger, who is currently the New York Times national security correspondent.

The film deepens the relationship between Maggio and HBO, as the director’s most recent film, “Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis,” aired on the premium cabler in 2018, and his previous film, “The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee,” also aired on HBO and was nominated for the 2018 Producers Guild Award for best documentary feature.

Sanger’s other works include “The Inheritance” and “Confront and Conceal,” both of which were New York Times best-sellers.