HBO Programming Chief Addresses ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Petition

Speaking at HBO’s summer press tour event, the cabler’s programming chief Casey Bloys was asked about the controversial final season of “Game of Thrones” and the fan petition which demanded that the eighth and final season be re-shot. “There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of [...]
TV’s latest emerging hit takes all the thrills of a traditional reality competition program and mixes in an awful lot of drama. It’s not a knock-off of “American Idol” or a new MTV series. Instead, it’s something that might be best compared to a Sunday public-affairs program laced with amphetamine. CNN is seeking exponentially high [...]
Hulu is hitching a ride to another galaxy. The streamer is developing a series based on Douglas Adams’ classic sci-fi novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” The prospective series is being penned by “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Lost” executive producer Carlton Cuse and “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs. Cuse is under an overall deal [...]
Valerie Harper’s husband Tony Cacciotti took to Facebook Wednesday to announce that he has decided not to move his wife into hospice care despite recommendations from doctors. “I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I [...]
Abrams Artist literary agents Brad Rosenfeld, Paul Weitzman, and Karen Kirkland have departed to form their own agency. The new entity, known as Culture Creative Entertainment, has already signed the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) new code of conduct. Rosenfeld and Weitzman were previously vice presidents and the co-heads of the literary department at Abrams, [...]
After many were ready to proclaim their untimely death, romantic comedies have resurrected with a vengeance. “Crazy Rich Asians” was a cultural and box office sensation, and Netflix has struck gold with a series of low-stakes movies that subsequently created an entire cottage industry that runs on earnest charm and flirty banter. Combine that burgeoning [...]
Keenen Ivory Wayans has joined the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.” as executive producer and showrunner on Season 3. The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. Wayans takes over from Season 2 showrunner Saladin K. Patterson. Patterson himself took over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator [...]