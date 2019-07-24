×

HBO Programming Chief Addresses ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Petition

Game of Thrones
Speaking at HBO’s summer press tour event, the cabler’s programming chief Casey Bloys was asked about the controversial final season of “Game of Thrones” and the fan petition which demanded that the eighth and final season be re-shot.

“There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it many people have big opinions on how it should end,” Bloys began. “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered.”
    HBO Programming Chief Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition

