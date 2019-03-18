Amid Exits at HBO, Global Distribution Head Bernadette Aulestia Resigns

HBO’s head of global distribution Bernadette Aulestia is resigning, the premium cabler has confirmed to Variety, though she will remain at the company to help her team through the transition. Aulestia’s exit follows several others as parent entity AT&T reorganizes WarnerMedia, which is made up of Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. HBO CEO Richard Plepler [...]
HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot has cast Miranda Richardson as a series regular in the hotly anticipated yet-untitled series. Richardson, a BAFTA- and Golden Globes-winning actor, joins Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackle, Denise Gough and others on the series created by Jane Goldman and “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. Goldman will [...]
“Veronica Mars” star Ryan Hansen has been cast to play the Adam to Odette Annable’s Eve in the upcoming “Adam & Eve” pilot in the works at Fox, Variety has learned. The singe-camera comedy is based on the French-Canadian format of the same name. The series follows one couple at three stages of their relationship — [...]
Tika Sumpter and Anders Holm are joining the growing “Black-ish” world, Variety has learned. They will both star in the upcoming prequel episode, which could reportedly launch into its own spinoff series. As earlier reported, ABC is in development on the prequel that would focus on Tracee Ellis Ross’ character Rainbow. Holm will play Paul, Rainbow’s father, [...]
The Writers Guild of America has singled out Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, William Morris Endeavor and Creative Artists Agency, for allegedly soaring profits. The WGA, in an acrimonious negotiation over proposed new rules about how agencies represent writers, issued a report called “agencies for sale” on Monday morning — a few hours before a fifth [...]
Netflix used a press event at its Los Angeles studio lot Monday morning to announce the launch of a new interactive family show. “You vs. Wild,” which will debut April 10, is an eight-episode show starring survival expert Bear Grylls. Viewers will be able to show Grylls on expeditions around the world, and have a [...]
Kevin Tsujihara has resigned his post as chairman-CEO of Warner Bros. following an investigation into his relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk and allegations he used his clout to help her find work at the studio. In a statement, Tsujihara said he realized “my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company’s [...]