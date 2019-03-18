Amid Exits at HBO, Global Distribution Head Bernadette Aulestia Resigns

HBO’s head of global distribution Bernadette Aulestia is resigning, the premium cabler has confirmed to Variety, though she will remain at the company to help her team through the transition.

Aulestia’s exit follows several others as parent entity AT&T reorganizes WarnerMedia, which is made up of Turner, HBO and Warner Bros.

HBO CEO Richard Plepler announced in late February that he would be leaving the company after nearly 28 years. News of Turner head David Levy’s departure also arrived the same day. HBO Film’s miniseries and Cinemax programming president Kary Antholis accepted a buyout offer earlier this month after more than 25 years at the company.

CNBC first reported the news of Aulestia’s resignation.

Separately, WarnerMedia has put in place an interim leadership team following the ouster of Kevin Tsujihara.