Hawkeye Series Starring Jeremy Renner in the Works at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to line up his own Disney+ series.

Variety has learned from sources that Disney’s upcoming streaming service is officially developing a limited series based on the archery ace Marvel character with Renner attached to star. The project is said to be an adventure series in which Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton. She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.

Disney and Marvel declined to comment. Reps for Renner declined to comment.

Renner has been a part of the MCU since he first appeared as Hawkeye in an uncredited cameo in “Thor.” He has since played the role in “Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He will next appear in “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters on April 26. Renner is also known for his Oscar-nominated role in “The Hurt Locker” as well as films such as “American Hustle,” “Arrival,” “The Town,” and “Wind River.”

As Variety previously reported, there are also Disney+ limited series in the works that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. The series on the Disney+ will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years. The shows are also expected to have large budgets compared to other television projects.

Netflix previously had its own Marvel TV universe, consisting of the shows “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” (which all fed into “The Defenders” miniseries) and “The Punisher.” However, with the imminent launch of Disney+, all of those shows have been canceled within the past few months.