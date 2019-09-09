‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Eyes Hailee Steinfeld for Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Hailee Steinfeld could soon be part of the Marvel family. Variety has learned exclusively from sources that Steinfeld has been offered a lead role in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus.

The limited series will see Jeremy Renner reprise the role of the titular bow-wielding hero that he has played through multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in “Avengers: Edngame.” Should Steinfeld join the series, she would play Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Clint Barton (Renner). She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.

Starring in the series would likely represent a long-term investment in Steinfeld on Marvel’s part. Given the Disney-owned company’s uncanny ability to build up onscreen franchises around even their lesser-known characters, it is reasonable to assume that the Bishop character would eventually spin off into either her own standalone series or even appear in the MCU.

Reps for Disney Plus and Steinfeld did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

This would mark Steinfeld’s second TV starring role. She is the lead in the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” in which she will play the famous 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. Steinfeld is primarily known for her film roles. She received an Oscar nomination for her breakout role the Coen brothers’ remake of “True Grit.” She is also known for starring in films such as “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Bumblebee,” the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, and for lending her voice to the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Steinfeld has also enjoyed a successful music career, including her platinum-certified debut single “Love Myself,” double-platinum-selling “Starving” with Grey featuring Zedd, platinum-selling anthem “Most Girls,” and “Let Me Go” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

She is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Variety exclusively reported on the “Hawkeye” series back in April, with Marvel confirming the news during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. There are also Disney Plus limited series one the way that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, and Vision and Scarlet Witch. Disney announced at D23 that there will be shows based on the Marvel characters Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk as well. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. They will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years. The shows are also expected to have large budgets compared to other television projects.

More from the MCU: