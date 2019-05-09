CBS Renews Six Dramas, Including ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘SWAT’

CBS has renewed a slew of six drama series and two news programs for the 2019-20 television season.

The returning dramas include “Bull,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Madam Secretary,” “MacGyver,” “SEAL Team” and “SWAT,” while the news programs are “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes.”

“Bull” will be back for Season 4; “Hawaii Five-0” returns for Season 10; “Madam Secretary” returns for Season 6; “MacGyver” will return for Season 4; and both “SEAL Team” and “SWAT” are returning for their third seasons.

In “Bull,” Michael Weatherly stars as Dr. Jason Bull in the drama inspired by the early career of Phil McGraw (commonly known as Dr. Phil), who founded a prolific trial-consulting firm. Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes every player in the courtroom tick. Bull’s team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation includes characters played by Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan.

“Bull” most recently made headlines when Eliza Dushku alleged harassment on the set of that show, which led to the network settling with her to the tune of almost $10 million. The show averages 6.7 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.75 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 11.4 million viewers.

“Bull” was created by Paul Attanasio and McGraw, who also act as executive producers on the show, along with Glenn Gordon Caron, Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, and Jay McGraw. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Amblin Television and Stage 29 Productions.

The contemporary version of “Hawaii Five-0” reimagines the classic series about an elite force protecting the Hawaiian islands, and stars Alex O’Loughlin as Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop. McGarrett returns to Oahu to hunt down the biggest “game” in town, and his new team includes Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan), Captain Lou Grover (Chi McBride), Jerry Ortega (Jorge Garcia), Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath), and others.

“Hawaii Five-0” averages 7.3 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.79 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 10.1 million viewers.

The show is executive produced by Peter Lenkov, David Wolkove, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, and is produced by CBS Television Studios.

“Madam Secretary” stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd and determined secretary of state who drives international diplomacy and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues at the White House and at home.

McCord’s team includes her chief of staff Jay Whitman (Sebastian Arcelus), policy advisor Kat Sandoval (Sara Ramirez), speechwriter Matt Mahoney (Geoffrey Arend), press coordinator Daisy Grant (Patina Miller), and assistant Blake Moran (Erich Bergen). Keith Carradine stars as President Conrad Dalton, with Željko Ivanek playing his combative chief of staff.

The show averages 5.4 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.56 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 8.1 million viewers.

“MacGyver” is a reimagining of the classic series — an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till), who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and his vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

In addition to Till, the series stars Riley Davis, Wilt Bozer and Matty Weber. George Eads starred for the first three seasons, as well. The show averages 6.1 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 7.6 million viewers.

“MacGyver” comes from executive producers Peter Lenkov, Craig O’Neill, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Michael Clear and is production of CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate.

“SEAL Team” is about the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they embark on dangerous and high-stakes missions. Leading the pack of the Tier One team is the respected and intense Jason Hayes, whose home life has suffered due to his warrior’s existence.

On Hayes’ team is trusted confidant Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), loyal soldier Sonny Quinn (AJ Buckley), and Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), a young and driven second-generation SEAL. Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand round out the cast as part of Tier One’s network.

“SEAL Team” averages 5 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.76 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 8.6 million viewers.

The series is executive produced by John Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly, and produced by CBS Television Studios.

“SWAT” is a crime drama inspired by the 1975 TV series and feature film of the same name that stars Shemar Moore as former S.W.A.T. sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who has assembled a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Joining the former Marine’s team is David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington), Christina “Chris” Alonso (Lina Esco), Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson), Victor Tan (David Tan), and Jim Street (Alex Russell). Stephanie Sigman also stars as Captain Jessica Cortez, the commanding officer of the LAPD Metropolitan Division and Hondo’s former lover.

“SWAT” averages 5.3 million total live viewers and pulls a 0.78 in the 18-49 demographic. Adding in delayed viewing and additional platforms, and the show reaches 8.6 million viewers.

The series is executive produced by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart, and Andy Dettman. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

“48 Hours” investigates the most intriguing crime and justice cases that touch on all areas of the human experience. The series has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and along the way changed lives. The series averages 4.4 million total live viewers. Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger and Tracy Smith are the correspondents and contributing correspondents. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

“60 Minutes” presents features focusing on people and events in the news and behind the headlines. It has been television’s No. 1 primetime news program for more than five decades and now averages 10.9 million total live viewers. Steve Kroft, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, John Dickerson, Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim are the correspondents and contributing correspondents. Bill Owens is the executive producer.

These series join the previously renewed CBS dramas “Blue Bloods,” “Criminal Minds,” “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Magnum PI,” “NCIS,” “NCIS” Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” in the 2019-20 television lineup. Sitcoms “Mom,” “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon” were also previously renewed.