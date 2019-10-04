Haut et Court TV Re-Teams With ‘Possessions’ Pair on War Mystery Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Haut et Court TV is re-teaming with “Possessions” showrunner Shahar Magen and co-writer Valérie Zenatti on “Labor,” an international war mystery series.

“Labor” takes place during the Suez War in 1956 and brings together Israeli, French and British soldiers. Following a supernatural event, they have to deal with strange physical changes that will affect future generations and change masculinity as we know it today.

In line with the series’ plot and characters, “Labor” will shoot in Hebrew, French and English. The Suez War, also known as the second Arab–Israeli war, involved Egypt, Israel, the U.K. and France.

Haut et Court TV is currently developing “Labor” and will soon start talks with potential international partners. Israeli channel HOT is on board to co-develop. One of Israel’s top showrunners, Magen previously delivered “Sirens,” a hit fantasy thriller set in the resort town of Eilat.

Paris-based Haut et Court TV has been working with Magen and Zenatti on “Possessions,” a series directed by Thomas Vincent (“Bodyguard”) and starring Reda Kateb as a French expat who comes to the rescue of a young woman living in Israel suspected of murdering her husband on their wedding night. Commissioned by Canal Plus, “Possessions” is co-produced by Eilon Ratzkovsky, Osnat Nishri and Keren Misgav at Quiddity, with which Haut et Court has a first look development deal.

Haut et Court TV, which has been developing strong ties with Israel’s deep talent pool, is also currently shooting “Fertile Crescent,” a series directed by Oded Ruskin (“False Flag,” pictured) and created by Maria Feldman (“False Flag”), Eitan Mansuri (“When Heroes Fly”), Amit Cohen (“False Flag”) and Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”). The series co-produced by Arte in France and Hulu for the U.S.