×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Haut et Court TV Re-Teams With ‘Possessions’ Pair on War Mystery Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Canal Plus

Haut et Court TV is re-teaming with “Possessions” showrunner Shahar Magen and co-writer Valérie Zenatti on “Labor,” an international war mystery series.

“Labor” takes place during the Suez War in 1956 and brings together Israeli, French and British soldiers. Following a supernatural event, they have to deal with strange physical changes that will affect future generations and change masculinity as we know it today.

In line with the series’ plot and characters, “Labor” will shoot in Hebrew, French and English. The Suez War, also known as the second Arab–Israeli war, involved Egypt, Israel, the U.K. and France.

Haut et Court TV is currently developing “Labor” and will soon start talks with potential international partners. Israeli channel HOT is on board to co-develop. One of Israel’s top showrunners, Magen previously delivered “Sirens,” a hit fantasy thriller set in the resort town of Eilat.

Paris-based Haut et Court TV has been working with Magen and Zenatti on “Possessions,” a series directed by Thomas Vincent (“Bodyguard”) and starring Reda Kateb as a French expat who comes to the rescue of a young woman living in Israel suspected of murdering her husband on their wedding night. Commissioned by Canal Plus, “Possessions” is co-produced by Eilon Ratzkovsky, Osnat Nishri and Keren Misgav at Quiddity, with which Haut et Court has a first look development deal.

Haut et Court TV, which has been developing strong ties with Israel’s deep talent pool, is also currently shooting “Fertile Crescent,” a series directed by Oded Ruskin (“False Flag,” pictured) and created by Maria Feldman (“False Flag”), Eitan Mansuri (“When Heroes Fly”), Amit Cohen (“False Flag”) and Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”). The series co-produced by Arte in France and Hulu for the U.S.

More TV

  • Haut et Court Re-Teams With 'Possessions'

    Haut et Court TV Re-Teams With 'Possessions' Pair on War Mystery Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Haut et Court TV is re-teaming with “Possessions” showrunner Shahar Magen and co-writer Valérie Zenatti on “Labor,” an international war mystery series. “Labor” takes place during the Suez War in 1956 and brings together Israeli, French and British soldiers. Following a supernatural event, they have to deal with strange physical changes that will affect future [...]

  • Shah Rukh Khan hosts season 2

    Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talks India to Focus on Unsung Heroes

    “TED Talks India: Nayi Soch,” hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, launched in 2017 on the Star Plus channel and earned 96 million viewers. Khan is back to host Season 2, titled “Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat.” The new title reflects a change of direction. “What stands out for us about Shah Rukh is his [...]

  • Journalist David Jimenez’s Explosive ‘El Director’

    Journalist David Jimenez’s Explosive ‘El Director’ Taken to TV by Fremantle (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spanish journalist and editor David Jimenez’s revealing autobiography “El Director” is being made into a TV series by Fremantle. Jimenez was a seasoned international correspondent, covering conflicts, disasters, and major events for over two decades, before becoming editor in chief of Spanish daily newspaper El Mundo in 2015. In his book he details how he [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman to Deliver CES 2020 Keynote

    Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman are slated to hit the CES 2020 keynote stage in Las Vegas to talk up their billion-dollar bet on mobile TV streaming, three months ahead of its scheduled debut. The duo are to deliver a keynote presentation at the annual consumer-electronics convention on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, [...]

  • Friends Reunion

    Film News Roundup: 25th Anniversary Showings of 'Friends' Generate $2.9 Million

    In today’s film news, 25th anniversary showings of “Friends” draw impressively, Screen Gems is developing a Santa Muerte movie and Australian story “ATM Boy” is in the works as a feature film.  ‘FRIENDS’ ANNIVERSARY Fathom Events’ three-night showing of NBC’s sitcom “Friends” generated $2.9 million from over 1,600 North American theaters — the second-highest-grossing 2019 [...]

  • Dana Bash

    Dana Bash to Produce Political Drama Series 'The Hill' in Development at NBC

    NBC is developing a drama series on which CNN political correspondent Dana Bash will serve as a consulting producer, Variety has learned. Titled “The Hill,” the series is described as a character drama that lives at the supercharged intersection of media and Capitol Hill where everything is transacted: information, sex, love, fame and power. The series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad