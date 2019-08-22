×

'Haunting of Hill House' Writers Making Horror Series 'Red Rose' for BBC

Haunting of Hill House
The BBC is teaming with Michael and Paul Clarkson, the twin brother writers behind the second season of Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” for a new horror thriller, the U.K. pubcaster announced Thursday at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “Red Rose” is being produced for the BBC’s U.K. youth-skewing online platform BBC Three.

The new show is being co-produced by Eleven Film, the producers of another Netflix hit, “Sex Education,” alongside eOne Entertainment.

The eight-part story follows a group of teenagers from the northern town of Bolton who download a mysterious app, Red Rose, setting in motion a series of events that take their town by storm, and bring the friends together to battle the unseen forces of a seemingly supernatural entity.

The Clarkson twins said: “We’ve been working in LA for a while now, so the opportunity to return to the U.K. for our own show is incredible. Working on ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ has prepared us well to undertake this genre driven challenge. We can’t think of a better home for it than the BBC.”

The Clarksons served as writers and co-producers on the upcoming second season of the Mike Flanagan created Netflix hit “The Haunting of Hill House,” which is titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” They recently served as script consultants on the BBC and HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials.”

“Red Rose” will be executive produced by Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven; Polly Williams for e-One; and Mona Qureshi for the BBC. Olivia Trench will co-executive produce for Eleven.

Casting will be announced in due course. eOne controls international rights.

The commission was unveiled by Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, at the Edinburgh TV Festival. It was commissioned by Campbell and controller of BBC drama Piers Wenger.

