‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Victoria Pedretti to Star in ‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ for Netflix

Victoria Pedretti is returning to haunt audiences once again.

Pedretti, who starred in “The Haunting of Hill House,” will return to star in the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The new season will be based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which tells the story of a governess (Pedretti) hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.

Pedretti starred as Nell Crain in “Haunting of Hill House,” her first major onscreen role. She will next appear in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and in the second season of fellow Netflix series “You.”

More to come…