‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Victoria Pedretti to Star in ‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ for Netflix

Victoria Pedretti is returning to haunt audiences once again.
Pedretti, who starred in “The Haunting of Hill House,” will return to star in the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The new season will be based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which tells the story of a governess (Pedretti) hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.
Pedretti starred as Nell Crain in “Haunting of Hill House,” her first major onscreen role. She will next appear in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and in the second season of fellow Netflix series “You.”
She is repped by Gersh and Management 360.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?
Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack
Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky
Victoria Pedretti is returning to haunt audiences once again. Pedretti, who starred in “The Haunting of Hill House,” will return to star in the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The new season will be based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which tells the story [...]
Netflix has everyone’s Fourth of July entertainment covered. Hitting the streaming platform on July 4 is “Stranger Things” season three, which is finally returning two years after its predecessor. Martin Scorsese fans are also sure to be excited once they see four of the director’s films (“Taxi Driver” “Mean Streets” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” [...]
The sun may be shining, but Amazon Prime subscribers probably won’t be coming outside, considering the wealth of titles coming to the streamer next month. Viewers looking for a touch of nostalgia will be able to binge Peter Farrelly’s “Dumb and Dumber” starring a 14 year-old Jim Carrey or its 2014 sequel “Dumb and Dumber: [...]
SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Season 3 of “Jessica Jones” Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. In this week’s installment, Variety TV reporter Joe Otterson chats with Melissa Rosenberg, the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Netflix’s Marvel drama “Jessica Jones.” Centered around the Marvel Comics character of the [...]
The lineup of impressive names to commit to Quibi continues to grow. Liam Hemsworth is the latest to join the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded short form content company, as the “Hunger Games” star has been cast as the lead in an as-yet-untitled action-thriller series. He will play the central character of Dodge Maynard who, desperate to take [...]
The second Democratic debate, headlined by former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris, outperformed the first in the preliminary ratings. Thursday night’s debate, which featured a fierce back-and-forth on the issue of healthcare, scored a 8.05 household rating in metered markets on NBC, up around 13% from [...]
The provocatively titled show “Killing Michael Jackson” pieces together the investigation into the pop superstar’s death a decade later and examines his relationship with his personal physician, Conrad Murray, who was imprisoned for involuntary manslaughter in 2011. U.K. producers Zig Zag secured access to case files and the audio recording of a police interview with [...]