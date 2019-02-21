×
‘Haunting of Hill House’ Renewed as Anthology, Creators Ink Overall TV Deal at Netflix

CREDIT: Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House” is returning to Netflix–sort of.

The streaming giant has ordered a new installment in what they are calling “The Haunting” anthology, meaning the  next chapter of the horror series will feature an entirely new story and new characters from those seen in the first season.

In addition, Netflix has entered into a multi-year overall television deal with series creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy. Under the deal, Flanagan and Macy will produce new TV projects exclusively for Netflix.

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on ‘The Haunting’ series and future projects to come.”

The first season of the limited series was based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel of the same name. The cast included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and Timothy Hutton. In addition to Flanagan and Macy, the show was executive produced by Meredith Averill and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Paramount Television and Amblin produced.

The deal formalizes Flanagan and Tracy’s partnership under the Intrepid Pictures banner, which will continue to produce both television and films. They are also currently in post-production on “Doctor Sleep,” the feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up to his seminal novel The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, at Warner Bros. Pictures. That film is slated to be released Nov. 8. Flanagan directed and wrote the adaptation, while Macy produced with Jon Berg. Intrepid is also in post-production on “Eli,” directed by Ciaran Foy and produced by Macy, which will be released on Netflix globally later this year.

Flanagan and Macy previously collaborated on films like “Gerald’s Game,” “Oculus,” and “Hush.”

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ not to mention ‘Gerald’s Game,’ ‘Hush,’ and ‘Before I Wake,’” said Flanagan and Macy. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

