‘Harvey Birdman’ Spinoff ‘Birdgirl’ With Paget Brewster Set at Adult Swim

The world of Harvey Birdman is expanding.

Adult Swim has given a series order to “Birdgirl,” a spinoff of “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” with Paget Brewster set to lend her voice to the title character. Brewster previously voiced Birdgirl in the original series as well as the recent special “Harvey Birdman, Attorney General,” which aired on Adult Swim in October.

In the new series, after being named CEO of the world’s largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben, Judy Ken Sebben (aka Birdgirl) has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance. Through the halls of the company headquarters she assembles her Birdteam. By day, they try to drag the company into this century. By mid-afternoon, they usually end up having to break a lot of things to stop something bad that one of them may have helped cause.

The half-hour series was created and will be executive produced by ME Productions. Adult Swim’s Susan Shipsk will produce with Rich Ferguson-Hull directing. The series will be animated by Awesome, Inc.

“Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” officially launched in 2001 and was one of the first originals to air on Adult Swim along with shows like “The Brak Show,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Home Movies,” and “Sealab 2021.” The series aired for four seasons and 39 episodes plus the aforementioned special.