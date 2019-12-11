×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Harry Styles Eat Cod Sperm Instead of Admitting What Songs He Wrote About Kendall Jenner

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry Styles Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Viacom/CBS

Harry Styles served as guest host of “The Late Late Show” on Tuesday. The “Lights Up” singer delivered the late-night show’s monologue, drove host James Corden to work in a mini version of “Carpool Karaoke” and interviewed Kendall Jenner.

Styles challenged Jenner to a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the two asked each other personal questions at the risk of eating whatever gross food was in front of them, if they didn’t answer truthfully. Jenner — unlike Styles — was well-versed in the rules of the game, having played with Corden in 2016.

“How do they get the sperm out of the cod?” Styles wondered aloud about their food choices.

Jenner answered the first question, admitting that she ranked sister Kourtney Kardashian as the worst parent in the family’s large clan.

After Jenner asked Styles what songs on his last album were about her — as his reported former love interest — he donned a bib and dug into the cod sperm.

“To spit or to swallow, that is the question,” Styles said before spitting sperm into a bucket.

Later, Styles admitted that he had watched an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” before: “It was the one where you were all eating salads in the kitchen. And then you were shouting at each other.”

“So you’ve seen every episode,” Jenner quipped.

Earlier on, Corden helped Styles belt out his single “Watermelon Sugar” on their way to work.

The two-time guest host delivered the opening monologue, ripping on Donald Trump and the two articles of impeachment against him.

“Thanks for giving me an easy one, James,” Styles said. “The articles have been formally written up, and to make sure Trump reads them, they’ve included lots of pictures and some scratch-and-sniff stickers.”

After a formal chat with Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), and a short sketch with Styles interviewing himself, the singer ended his guest stint by performing “Adore You” from his new album, “Fine Line,” out Dec. 13.

More TV

  • Nick Braun My Time Your Time

    WeWork Series in Development With 'Succession's' Nicholas Braun Attached to Star

    A television series based on the tumultuous story of WeWork is in the works, Variety has confirmed. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content have acquired the rights to the upcoming book about the shared workspace company from Wall Street Journal reporters Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown. Nicholas Braun, who currently plays Cousin Greg on the critically-acclaimed HBO series [...]

  • Boris Epshteyn

    Sinclair Drops Political Commentary Segments From Boris Epshteyn, Ameshia Cross

    Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to scrap the political commentary segments that have aired across its vast station group since 2017. Boris Epshteyn, former Trump campaign official turned chief political analyst for Sinclair, has been delivering commentary segments that were mandated to run adjacent to local newscasts on all Sinclair stations since the spring of [...]

  • Supernatural -- "Alpha and Omega" --

    'Supernatural': Rob Benedict on Chuck and Sam's Cosmic Connection

    As the final season of “Supernatural” inches toward the series’ end, it does so with one quintessential question looming over the show: Will the Winchesters have to kill God — aka Chuck (Rob Benedict) — and if they succeed, does that mean all of existence or simply Sam (Jared Padalecki) will cease to, well, exist? [...]

  • David BellamyChelsea Flower Show, Day 1,

    David Bellamy, Ex-BBC Broadcaster and Environmentalist, Dies at 86

    David Bellamy, the former BBC broadcaster and naturalist, died on Wednesday. He was 86. Bellamy was a household name in the U.K., having authored dozens of watercolor books and appeared on hundreds of TV programs about the environment, particularly in the 1980s and ’90s. He was frequently parodied by comedian Lenny Henry, and inspired Henry’s [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    'Surviving R. Kelly Part II' Gets Trailer, Release Date

    Without overstating the case, it’s hard to imagine that R. Kelly would not be in jail today if not for “Surviving R. Kelly.” While many of the details and accusers featured in the Lifetime docuseries were new, the primary facts have been known for many years — and yet the series, more than any of [...]

  • Simon Cowell Signs New Five-Year Deal

    Simon Cowell Signs New Five-Year Deal With Britain's ITV Amid 'AGT' Controversy

    Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and ITV have signed a new five-year deal amid the ongoing controversy over “America’s Got Talent” in the U.S. The agreement gives Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster Syco’s shows for the next half-decade, including “Britain’s Got Talent,” which will be on ITV until 2024. The deal also covers “The X Factor,” which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad