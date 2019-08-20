Harriet Walter Joins ‘Killing Eve’ as Third Season Begins Production

British actress Harriet Walter has joined the cast of BBC America’s multi-award winning “Killing Eve” for its third season, which began production this week. Danny Sapani has also been announced to join the cast of the show, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

The Olivier Award-winning and Tony-nominated Walter recently finished production on Julian Fellowes “Belgravia,” the “Downton Abbey” creator’s adaptation of his own historical novel. “Belgravia” is a co-production between ITV and Epix. She also starred as Clemmie Churchill in the first season of Netflix’ “The Crown,” which featured Sapani in its second season and recently appeared in Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John musical “Rocketman.”

Best known for his role in Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Sapani recently co-starred in the BBC’s “MotherFatherSon” with Richard Gere and Helen McCrory.

“Killing Eve” has already proven an awards magnet for its stars with Oh taking home a best actress Golden Globe, and Comer and Shaw winning best actress and supporting actress, respectively, at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, where it also picked up outstanding drama series. The show’s second season is nominated for nine Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series. Oh and Comer go head-to-head in the best actress in a drama series category, as they did at the BAFTAs, and Shaw is nominated for best supporting actress.

Suzanne Heathcote takes the reins as lead writer and executive producer of the show for its third season, following in the footsteps of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and second season showrunner Emerald Fennell. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin and Oh also serve as executive producers. Nige Watson serves as producer.

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America. Endeavor Content handles distribution.