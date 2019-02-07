Oprah’s Harpo Names Terry Wood as Executive VP to Oversee Apple Content

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions has named former Netflix exec Terry Wood as its executive vice president, a newly created role. She will spearhead production of original content for the partnership between Winfrey and Apple, said the company.

“Terry has broad experience across the media industry and an extensive knowledge of what connects to viewers in a meaningful way,” said Winfrey in a statement. “I look forward to working with her as we create content for Apple that can impact people around the world.”

Winfrey and Apple inked a multi-year content deal last year to create original programming. Those projects will be released as part of Apple’s original content lineup.

Wood, who will report to Winfrey, was most recently part of the creative team at Netflix that oversaw the launch of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea,” and David Letterman’s Emmy-nominated “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” among other shows. She joined Netflix in 2015.

Prior to that, Wood worked at CBS Television Syndication/King World for 13 years, ultimately becoming president of creative and development there. She brought “Dr. Phil” to TV audiences, and oversaw current programming during a time that included “Rachael Ray,” “The Insider,” and “The Doctors.” Wood began her career as a local news producer in Nashville, San Diego and New York City, then covered issues that ranged from presidential elections to hurricanes to war zones for CBS Network News. She was also a producer for “60 Minutes.”

“This incredible opportunity to once again work with Oprah is truly a full circle moment,” said Wood, who previously worked as a Harpo Studios exec in the 1990s. “I am invigorated by this new partnership between Oprah and Apple and will bring my full range of experience to create inspiring and entertaining content.”