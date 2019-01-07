‘Harlots’ Finds New U.K. Home on Starzplay

Starz’ SVOD service Starzplay is the new U.K. home of brothel drama “Harlots.”

The streaming service, which is available via Amazon’s channels platform and the Virgin Media cable service in the U.K., will add the eight-episode first season of the drama on Jan. 18 before then adding the second eight-installment season on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

In the U.S. the period drama is on Hulu, which has greenlit a third season. It was originally on the ITV Encore pay-TV channel in the U.K., but when that service closed it did not transfer to the main ITV network meaning it had no U.K. home until Starz stepped up.

The drama follows life in and around a brothel in 18th century London. Samantha Morton plays matriarch Margaret Wells and Lesley Manville is her arch rival Lydia Quigley.

The show was created by Moira Buffini (“Tamara Drewe”) and Alison Newman (“Call the Midwife”). Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) also stars and Liv Tyler (“The Lord Of The Rings”) joined season two.

The series is produced Monumental Television and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. On Starzplay it will sit alongside series including “Mr Mercedes” “Bittersweet,” and “The Royals,” and feature films such as “The Hunger Games.”