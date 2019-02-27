×

Hannah Simone Comedy Pilot at ABC Adds ‘Frasier’ Alum Jane Leeves

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jane Leeves
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jane Leeves has been cast in Hannah Simone’s single-camera comedy pilot at ABCVariety has learned.

Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close or just crazy.

Leeves will play Caroline, Hannah’s mother. She is described as New Age-y with a fondness for crystals and meditation, the type who “really wants to know your sign.” Caroline is effusive, warm, a bit batty and flamboyant, but well-meaning. She stuns her grown children by announcing that she and Sid are divorced and she has fallen in love with someone new…herself.

Leeves previously starred as Daphne Moon on the hit NBC sitcom “Frasier,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy Award. She currently appears on the Fox medical drama “The Resident.” Her other TV roles include “Hot in Cleveland,” “Hercules,” “Seinfeld,” and “Murphy Brown.”

She is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce the pilot. ABC Studios will produce. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • at&t time warner merger

    WarnerMedia Insiders Brace for Turner Changes as AT&T Takeover Clears Last Legal Hurdle

    AT&T is considering major structural changes to the Turner division of WarnerMedia now that the last legal threat to the telco giant’s acquisition of Time Warner has been removed. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s appeal of the decision last June that allowed AT&T to proceed with its $85.4 billion purchase [...]

  • Jackson Family CBS This Morning

    Michael Jackson's Family Reacts to 'Leaving Neverland' Claims: 'His Naiveté Was His Downfall'

    In their first television interview since the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, Tito, Marlon, Jackie, and Taj Jackson are advocating for Michael Jackson’s innocence. As part of a two-part interview special, the Jackson family sat down with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” to respond to claims that Jackson sexually [...]

  • Jane Leeves

    Hannah Simone Comedy Pilot at ABC Adds 'Frasier' Alum Jane Leeves

    Jane Leeves has been cast in Hannah Simone’s single-camera comedy pilot at ABC, Variety has learned. Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in [...]

  • TV Roundup: Netflix Drops First Trailer

    TV Roundup: Amy Schumer Stand Up Special 'Growing' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV Roundup, Netflix debuts the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing.”  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing,” in which she gives a Chicago audience her unique take on marriage, pregnancy, and personal growth. The special launches March [...]

  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay

    'Hell's Kitchen' Renewed for Two More Seasons at Fox

    The angriest chef on television will be back for two more seasons of flaying and roasting amateurs. Fox has decided to renew Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” for its 19th and 20th seasons, Variety has learned. The cooking show, which first premiered in 2005 and consists of Ramsay viciously putting a group of amateur chefs through their [...]

  • ilene chaiken 20th century fox deal

    'Empire,' 'L Word' Producer Ilene Chaiken to Be Feted at MipTV

    U.S. writer, showrunner and producer Ilene Chaiken, best known for “The L Word,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Empire,” will be among the recipients of the Médailles d’Honneur, a career achievement award bestowed by Cannes-based TV conference and market MipTV. The honor, handed to TV executives who have “through their talent, leadership and passion made a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad