Hannah Simone Comedy Ordered to Pilot at ABC

Hannah Simone
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

ABC has ordered a pilot for an untitled single-camera comedy from Hannah Simone.

The “New Girl” alum will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the series, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close or just crazy.

Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce. ABC Studios will produce. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

The pilot keeps Simone in business with ABC, with the actress having starred in the “Greatest American Hero” reboot that went to pilot at the broadcaster last season. That pilot generated considerable buzz and was said to be well received at ABC, but was ultimately passed over.

In addition to her role on Fox’s “New Girl,” Simone also hosted the competition series “Kicking & Screaming” at the network. She also appeared in the films “Killing Gunther” and Spike Lee’s remake of “Oldboy.”

She is repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fusfeld and Cuthbertson previously worked with Simone as writers and co-executive producers on “New Girl.” Their other credits include ABC’s “The Mayor” and the animated comedy “American Dad.” They are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

