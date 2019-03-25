×
Hannah Simone’s ABC Pilot Casts Art Malik in Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Art Malik2017 Costa Book of The Year Award, London, UK - 30 Jan 2018Annual ceremony awarding the 2017 Costa Book of the Year, at Quaglino's, London
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Hannah Simone’s comedy pilot at ABC has cast one of its lead roles.

Variety has learned exclusively that Art Malik has signed on to star opposite Simone in the single-camera comedy. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid (Malik) have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close or just crazy.

Sid is further described as newly retired and a once-adventurous man who has fallen into a routine. But he is still enthusiastic and gung-ho for all things American and fond of Western wear. Sid had moved to the United States so that his family could have a better life, and he is bursting with pride at Hannah’s many accomplishments. However, all is not as it seems, and when Sid learns that Hannah is in pretty dire straits, he becomes razor-focused, calling on his keen organizational skills to make sure Hannah doesn’t fall down on the job.

Along with Simone, Malik joins previously announced cast members Jane Leeves, Alanna Ubach, Deniz Akdeniz, Liza Treyger, and Hank Chen.

Malik is a film and TV veteran with a career spanning four decades. He is known for his roles in projects like the miniseries “The Jewel in the Crown,” the Arnold Schwarzenegger film “True Lies,” the BBC series “Holby City,” and recent appearances in shows like “Doctor Who” and “Borgia.” He is repped by United Agents.

Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce the pilot. ABC Studios will produce. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are currently under an overall deal at the studio. Todd Holland will direct and executive produce the pilot.

