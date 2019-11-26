Hannah Brown on Reuniting With Peter on ‘The Bachelor’: ‘I Know It’s Such a Shock’

On Monday night, former star of “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown won “Dancing With the Stars.” She also, surprisingly, made her return to “The Bachelor” franchise when ABC dropped an explosive trailer for the upcoming season in which Brown unexpectedly shows up to meet with her ex from last season, Peter Weber, the new leading man on “The Bachelor.”

In the trailer, Brown is sitting close to Weber, who asks, “I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Brown replies, “Making decisions for my heart because I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship.” Then, against the backdrop of screaming women who are the new contestants of the season, Weber proposes an idea to Brown: “What I’m about to say is extremely crazy — what would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

The trailer wraps as it appears Weber and Brown might kiss. At the very least, their smiling faces are very close to each other.

Speaking to Variety in a phone interview Tuesday morning about her big win on “Dancing With the Stars,” Brown talked about her surprise appearance on the new season of “The Bachelor” and what that means for her and Weber’s relationship.

The trailer makes it seem like you’re in the show for a significant amount of time — or at least for a significant reason. In what capacity are you in the new season?



I can’t really say much, but I think that you’ll just have to wait until January and see really how everything plays out. That’s all I can really say.

Why did you decide to go back to “The Bachelor” with Peter?

I do answer that in the show, and you’ll see come January when the season premieres.

Is there anything that you can tell me?

There’s really not much I can say because I know it is such a shock. But yeah…I don’t know if I can say anything. I’m sorry.

Well then, before you came onto “The Bachelor,” what was the extent that you kept in touch with Peter?

When Peter was announced as “The Bachelor,” I have always supported him in that. But my main focus has been “Dancing With the Stars.” But obviously we do see each other, so we’ll have to see what happens. [Laughs]

You had such a crazy experience on “The Bachelorette,” which begs the question: why would you want to go back? Do you still believe that you can find love on reality TV?

Yeah, I have to believe in it because I have felt and received love. I do believe that it’s possible. It didn’t work out for me, but there have been success stories that have come out of the franchise. I really do believe that it doesn’t matter where it is — if it’s on a reality TV show, if it’s meeting through mutual friends, if it’s just randomly meeting a stranger — you can find love anywhere. You just have to be able to be vulnerable enough to say yes to it. For some people, it definitely does work out. You never know.

I know you’re not going to reveal your relationship status with Peter to me right now, but the trailer makes it look like you guys are pretty close to making out. Would you consider yourself single today?

My heart has been completely focused on my “Dancing With the Stars” experience, and I had to give a lot of myself [to the competition]. Doing “Dancing With the Stars” is a full commitment, so that has been the relationship that I’ve been in — with the dance studio and just working my butt off. But, as far as anything else, I can’t really say much more.

Did you have any advice for Peter as “The Bachelor”?

For anybody who is a lead, I think you just have to stay really true to what you are looking for and who you are, and really make sure that you are opening up your heart and giving this opportunity everything you’ve got, and just making choices that are best for you and your happiness.

What do you think about the commercials and marketing material for Peter’s season where he’s standing in front of a windmill?

I just feel like I’m never gonna live that windmill down — and neither is he. The windmill is a symbol in Bachelor Nation. [Laughs]

Have you talked to Tyler recently? Both of your lives have been thrust into the public spotlight since the show.

No, I really haven’t talked to him through all of this. I have been really busy with “Dancing With the Stars” and really focused on that.

You’re very good friends with Demi Burnett, who became part of the franchise’s first same-sex couple when she got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Their relationship was so public and widely applauded, but since the show, they’ve broken up. How is she doing?



She is doing great. She is also adjusting to this new life. We both moved to LA recently. I’m proud of whatever makes Demi happy and I’ll support her through that. I’m just supporting her now and hoping that she finds whatever makes her happy.

Aside from this season of “The Bachelor,” would you want to do more reality TV in the future?



I don’t know. I don’t know in what way I would do reality TV. I’m an open book and I think I would not close the door on opportunities that came my way that felt like I could be my real true self and share that in a way that I was comfortable with, but it’s definitely not the only thing I am seeking to do. I want to use the opportunity that I have now and the platform that I have now to do other things that I’ve always dreamed of doing.