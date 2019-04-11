×
‘Hanna’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

CREDIT: Jonathan Prime/Amazon Studios

Hanna” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon.

The series, which debuted on March 29, is based on the 2011 film of the same name. It follows the titular 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. Hanna must fight for her life to get back to her father and stop those who are targeting them.

“We knew we had something unique with ‘Hanna,’ and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Since it debuted only ten days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we’re thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman. We’re excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon.”

Season 2 is slated to air in 2020 on Amazon. The eight-episode first season was written by David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature. It was produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios. Farr will also write Season 2 in addition to serving as executive producer. Tom Coan will serve as executive producer for NBCUniversal International Studios. Andrew Woodhead, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan executive produce for Working Title. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will also serve as executive producers alongside Scott Nemes. Laura Hastings-Smith serve as producer.

    "Hanna" has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The series, which debuted on March 29, is based on the 2011 film of the same name. It follows the titular 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She has spent her entire young life

