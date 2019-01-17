Amazon’s ‘Hanna,’ New Season of ‘False Flag’ Lead Strong Berlinale Series Lineup

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming high-concept thriller “Hanna” will debut at the 2019 Berlinale Series, with its stars – Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos – expected in Berlin for its premiere. Netflix also features in the lineup and will debut “Quicksand,” its first Swedish original.

A roster of seven shows also includes big-ticket Sky Germany disaster series “8 Days,” the second season of hit Israeli drama “False Flag,” and an Austrian show, “M – A City Hunts a Murderer,” inspired by a 1930s Fritz Lang classic. There are also high-end shows out of France and Denmark at the fifth edition of Berlinale Series.

The Berlinale Series and Drama Series Days, held in the German capital in February alongside the film festival, are fast becoming a fixture on the crowded calendar of international TV events.

Amazon’s “Hanna” is written by David Farr, who adapted John Le Carre’s spy novel “The Night Manager” for the BBC and AMC. Farr co-wrote the “Hanna” movie, and like the film, the series will follow a girl brought up in the wilderness and trained by her ex-intelligence operative father as she goes out into the world.

“M – A City Hunts a Murderer” stars well-known German actors Udo Kier, Moritz Bleibtreu and Lars Eidinger. Inspired by Lang’s 1931 movie of the same name, the television show moves the action to modern-day Vienna, where a child killer is on the loose. It will air locally on Austrian pubcaster ORF. Beta Film will take it out internationally.

Netflix’s first Swedish original, “Quicksand,” is based on the bestselling novel by Malin Persson Giolito, and follows the aftermath of a school shooting in a wealthy suburb of Stockholm, where a student finds herself on trial for murder. The series is penned by Camilla Ahlgren, head writer on Scandi hit “The Bridge.”

Sky Vision-distributed “8 Days” is set in Europe as a huge asteroid races towards Earth, and follows what happens to the threatened inhabitants in what might be their final eight days on the planet. French time-travel show “Twice Upon a Time” centers on a man’s desperate quest to save a lost love. New installments of Israeli drama “False Flag” and of Danish corruption series “Follow the Money” round out the selection.

Two episodes of each show will screen in Berlin, with the exception of “Twice Upon a Time,” all four episodes of which will screen.

Full Berlinale Series lineup:

“M – A City Hunts a Murderer” (Austria)

Broadcaster/platform: ORF

“Hanna” (U.K.)

Broadcaster/platform: Amazon Prime Video

“8 Days” (Germany)

Broadcaster: Sky Deutschland

“Quicksand” (Sweden)

Broadcaster/platform: Netflix

“Twice Upon a Time” (France)

Broadcaster/platform: Arte

“Follow the Money III” (Denmark)

Broadcaster/platform: DR1

“False Flag 2” (Israel)

Broadcaster/platform: Keshet