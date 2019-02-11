×
TV News Roundup: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date

Handmaid's Tale Season 3
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu sets the premiere date for season three of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Samantha Bee will host another “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

DATES

Hulu has announced a slate of release dates for several original series and films. The first trio of episodes from the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will premiere on June 5 then follow a weekly schedule; the comedy series “Shrill,” fronted by SNL’s Aidy Bryant, will release on March 15; the self-titled comedy series “RAMY” by Ramy Youssef will premiere on April 19; the first two episodes of the true-crime anthology series “The Act” which follows the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter, will release on March 20 then follow a weekly format; the “Ask Dr. Ruth” documentary will debut online on May 10 after a small theatrical release; the “Catch-22” limited series starring George Clooney will premiere on May 17; the “Into The Dark” horror anthology will give fans an April Fools’ Day-themed episode called “I’m Just F—king With You” on April 5 and a Mother’s Day episode titled “All That We Destroy” on May 3.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” will air its second not-annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” on TBS on April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the same time as the official White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Host Samantha Bee will bring together celebrities, journalists and media members in a night of comedy and politics. The taping will occur the day before at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and proceeds will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

TruTV has revealed the eighth season of hidden camera prank show “Impractical Jokers” will debut on March 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the new comedy series “Tacoma FD” at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The 10-episode series takes place at a fire station in one of the rainiest cities in the country, which leaves the firefighters a lot of time to goof off. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Hassie Harrison, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson and Gabriel Hogan round out the main cast.

The Discovery Channel will bring back “Alaskan Bush People” for a ninth season on March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The newest season of the reality-documentary will see the Brown family prepare for an early winter in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest by building sturdier shelter and gathering enough resources.

FIRST LOOKS

WGN America has released a trailer for its upcoming series “Gone,” which makes its U.S. debut on Feb. 27. Adapted from the novel “One Kick” by Chelsea Cain, the show follows a special FBI task force comprised of former kidnapping victim dedicated to solving abduction cases. Joined by Chris Noth and Danny Pino, Leven Rambin stars as Kit “Kick” Lannigan, the survivor of a high-profile abduction during her childhood who finds her calling within the task force.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Channel has announced “Zombies 2,” a sequel to the 2018 tween movie, will begin production in the spring. Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, stars of the first film, will reprise their roles as human cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed. The sequel will see a group of werewolves cause trouble for the lovestruck pair in their human and zombie community.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Rick McCabe has been named Vice President of Corporate Communications, at CBS Corporation, the company announced today. McCabe will manage media relations for the mass media corporation and cover company initiatives in fields such as sales, research and governmental affairs. Previously, he held senior roles on key global accounts at Ketchum, PMK-BNC and Edelman.

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced that Virginia Lazalde-McPherson has joined the entertainment company as the Executive Vice President of Business Affairs. She will oversee the acquisition and production of all documentaries, scripted, unscripted and limited television series. For the past three years, she served as Head of Business Affairs for Google’s YouTube Originals.

