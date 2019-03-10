SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.”

Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say that themselves. For America, she hopes “it’s a long walk” to such a dystopian, misogynistic regime. However, paraphrasing advice the story’s creator, novelist Margaret Atwood, has given her, she added that although “we’re not there…you cannot close your eyes.”

The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning Hulu drama launches in June and will see Moss as the titular handmaid Offred (née June), among others, visiting Washington, D.C. Production caused quite a few head-turns recently as actresses in the distinctive red robes and white bonnets filmed in the real nation’s capitol.

“We were at the Lincoln Memorial — at the monument,” Moss recalled. “And it’s this incredible place; these structures and statues…have been built to honor what our country was founded on.”

At one point, she shared, she kneeled on the literal spot where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. “You cannot help but be incredibly moved by that,” she said.

Although the second season of the series came under fire by some for being “too dark” and “hard to watch,”Moss reiterated that she feels the job gives her an outlet.

”Usually I say, ‘You have to watch,’ though,” she said, “because that’s real. If you can’t watch a TV show we’re making about it, how are you going to be able to confront and look at what’s actually happening around you in your country and this world?”

Additional reporting by Charlie Amter