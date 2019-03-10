×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elisabeth Moss arrives for the world premiere of "US" at the Paramount Theatre on the opening night of the SXSW Film Festival, in Austin, Texas2019 SXSW - "US", Austin, USA - 08 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

“The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.”

Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say that themselves. For America, she hopes “it’s a long walk” to such a dystopian, misogynistic regime. However, paraphrasing advice the story’s creator, novelist Margaret Atwood, has given her, she added that although “we’re not there…you cannot close your eyes.”

The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning Hulu drama launches in June and will see Moss as the titular handmaid Offred (née June), among others, visiting Washington, D.C. Production caused quite a few head-turns recently as actresses in the distinctive red robes and white bonnets filmed in the real nation’s capitol.

“We were at the Lincoln Memorial — at the monument,” Moss recalled. “And it’s this incredible place; these structures and statues…have been built to honor what our country was founded on.”

At one point, she shared, she kneeled on the literal spot where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. “You cannot help but be incredibly moved by that,” she said.

Although the second season of the series came under fire by some for being “too dark” and “hard to watch,”Moss reiterated that she feels the job gives her an outlet.

”Usually I say, ‘You have to watch,’ though,” she said, “because that’s real. If you can’t watch a TV show we’re making about it, how are you going to be able to confront and look at what’s actually happening around you in your country and this world?”

Additional reporting by Charlie Amter

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Elisabeth Moss arrives for the world

    SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

    “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.” Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say [...]

  • Charlize Theron arrives for the world

    Charlize Theron Has 'Empathy' for Megyn Kelly After Playing Her in Roger Ailes Movie

    It was long after Roger Ailes allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her that Megyn Kelly went public with her story about the disgraced former Fox News CEO. She explained that she confided in a supervisor but was advised keep quiet and just avoid Ailes if she could. “In retrospect, it was terrible advice,” Kelly said [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Idris Elba"

    'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Satire of Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview (Watch)

    One day after CBS News aired Gayle King’s sit-down with musician and accused sexual predator R. Kelly, “Saturday Night Live” delivered its own take on the interview. In the Mar. 9 cold open of the late-night NBC sketch show, cast member Leslie Jones portrayed King while cast member Kenan Thompson portrayed Kelly. Thompson as Kelly [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    SXSW: 'Good Omens' Team Talks Importance of 'Belief in Humanity' in Limited Series

    Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s “Good Omens” may center on the relationship between an angel (played by Michael Sheen) and a demon (played by David Tennant), but the show strives to reach out to everyone. “It’s about us — our flaws, that trust and belief in humanity. It’s probably what brings [...]

  • Neil Gaiman

    SXSW: Neil Gaiman Talks Casting 'Good Omens' Through Email

    When it came to getting the television adaptation of “Good Omens” right, author and showrunner Neil Gaiman mentally ran things by the ghost of his novel writing partner Terry Pratchett. Keeping it true to what he and Pratchett would have wanted was a “mad passion project.” “Normally if you are the writer in television, your [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad