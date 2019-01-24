×
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Books Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

The world of Gilead is expanding even further in the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser joining the cast in guest starring roles.

Meloni, who is best known for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as his current starring role on Syfy’s “Happy!”, will play Commander Winslow, a “powerful and magnetic commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip.” Reaser (“Twilight,” “The Haunting of Hill House”) will play his wife, Mrs. Winslow, who becomes a “friend and inspiration” to Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy.

The third season of the show, which will premiere on Hulu later this year, will be driven by titular handmaid June’s (Elisabeth Moss) resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead, in which she finds herself once again after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby at the end of the second season. Now, she will struggle to strike back against the regime against “overwhelming odds.” The streamer is promising that “startling reunions, betrayals and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.'”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced and showrun by Bruce Miller with Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Baker also serving as executive producers. The series stars Moss, Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

The show is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Meloni is repped by the Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment. Reaser is repped by UTA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

