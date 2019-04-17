‘Halo’ Series at Showtime Casts Pablo Schreiber in Lead Role

The “American Gods” actor has been cast as the Master Chief in the Showtime series based on the hit video game franchise. Schreiber’s Master Chief is described as Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.
In addition, newcomer Yerin Ha will play a new character within the “Halo” world: Quan Ah, described as a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.
“Halo” will begin production this fall in Budapest.
More to come…
