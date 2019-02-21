×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Showtime’s ‘Halo’ Series Enlists ‘Robin Hood’ Director Otto Bathurst

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Showtime’s adaptation of the wildly popular video game “Halo” has found its new director.

The network has announced that Otto Bathurst will assume the director’s chair for multiple episodes, as well as serving as EP for the live-action series.

Bathurst’s most recent directorial credits include last year’s adaption of “Robin Hood” with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, and brief stints on critically-acclaimed British shows “Peaky Blinders” and “Black Mirror.”

Previously, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Director Rupert Wyatt was in the frame to helm the show, but he announced in December he had to step away due to “changes to the production schedule.”

In terms of plot, the adaptation of the Xbox mega hit will be a dramatization of the conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Set in the 26th century, the show will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” according to a Showtime statement.

Kyle Killen will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Pennington and Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also executive produce. CBS Studios International will handle international distribution of the series. Amblin Television, Showtime, and Microsoft/343 Industries will produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • 'Robin Hood' Director Otto Bathurst to

    Showtime's 'Halo' Series Enlists 'Robin Hood' Director Otto Bathurst

    Showtime’s adaptation of the wildly popular video game “Halo” has found its new director. The network has announced that Otto Bathurst will assume the director’s chair for multiple episodes, as well as serving as EP for the live-action series. Bathurst’s most recent directorial credits include last year’s adaption of “Robin Hood” with Taron Egerton and [...]

  • 'Haunting of Hill House' Renewed, Creators

    'Haunting of Hill House' Renewed as Anthology, Creators Ink Overall TV Deal at Netflix

    “The Haunting of Hill House” is returning to Netflix–sort of. The streaming giant has ordered a new installment in what they are calling “The Haunting” anthology, meaning the  next chapter of the horror series will feature an entirely new story and new characters from those seen in the first season. In addition, Netflix has entered [...]

  • Peter Tork of the Monkees Dies

    Peter Tork of the Monkees Dies at 77

    Peter Tork, the guitarist and wise-cracking character in the 1960s teen-pop sensation the Monkees, died today at the age of 77, a rep for the group confirmed to Variety. Speaking with the Washington Post, Tork’s sister Anne Thorkelson did not specify a cause of death, although the guitarist had been diagnosed with a rare form [...]

  • Jussie SmollettBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    Fox 'Evaluating the Situation' After Jussie Smollett Arrest

    Fox is weighing its options following the arrest of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett on Thursday morning. “We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a joint statement. “We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options.” Smollett surrendered to [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Out Jussie Smollett Over 'Racist and Dangerous Comments'

    President Donald Trump weighed in on the arrest of Jussie Smollett Thursday, calling out the actor for “racist and dangerous comments.” The “Empire” actor was taken into police custody for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference shortly after his arrest, Chicago police asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Mugshot Released by Chicago

    Jussie Smollett Mugshot Released by Chicago Police

    Chicago police released the mugshot of Jussie Smollett Thursday after the actor was arrested and in custody of detectives. Smollett is facing criminal charges for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference Thursday morning, Chicago police officials asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied” with his [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was 'Dissatisfied With His Salary'

    In a scathing rebuke, Chicago Police officials asserted Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett set up a hate crime hoax on Jan. 29 because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox series “Empire.” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson presided over a press conference Thursday morning after Smollett turned himself in to police to face [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad