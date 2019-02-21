Showtime’s ‘Halo’ Series Enlists ‘Robin Hood’ Director Otto Bathurst

Showtime’s adaptation of the wildly popular video game “Halo” has found its new director.

The network has announced that Otto Bathurst will assume the director’s chair for multiple episodes, as well as serving as EP for the live-action series.

Bathurst’s most recent directorial credits include last year’s adaption of “Robin Hood” with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, and brief stints on critically-acclaimed British shows “Peaky Blinders” and “Black Mirror.”

Previously, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Director Rupert Wyatt was in the frame to helm the show, but he announced in December he had to step away due to “changes to the production schedule.”

In terms of plot, the adaptation of the Xbox mega hit will be a dramatization of the conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Set in the 26th century, the show will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” according to a Showtime statement.

Kyle Killen will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Pennington and Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also executive produce. CBS Studios International will handle international distribution of the series. Amblin Television, Showtime, and Microsoft/343 Industries will produce.